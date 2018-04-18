Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Support Trump Effort on North Korea

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message JanStephen Cavanaugh       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 92606
- Advertisement -

Support Trump Effort on North Korea

April 11, 2018

First, Jae-in is elected peace president of South Korea. Second, President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un bluster war. Third, at the Winter Olympics, teams from North and South stand side by side. Next, North Korea extends invitation to Trump to come to North Korea and talk peace. Trump accepts. Recently, South Korea and U.S.A. agreed to a bilateral trade deal, a sign of solidarity. Kim goes to China to get ducks in a row. Something is happening in Korea.

Trump and Kim are expected to meet face to face to do what diplomats are not able to do, end the tensions that threaten WWIII. Jesus approves enemies talking to arrive at a Grand Korean Peace.

- Advertisement -

Are we looking at a 2018 Nobel Prize for Peace here?

Intelligence is favorable: Sources indicate Kim will denuclearize with a defense treaty signed by Russia, China, South Korea and Japan ratified by the United Nations, passed by our Congress and signed by our president.

Will all parties sign; will U.N. approve; will the Congress make that treaty law?

- Advertisement -

Of all parties concerned, I am most concerned about "we the people" demanding our Congress do so. Will we?

We must praise Trump for his boldness of vision, wish him great success, and let him know that in the matter of ending Korean War, "we got your back."

It's the patriotic thing to do.

A grand Korean peace 2018 - setting the path right for our children.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

JanStephen James Cavanaugh was born in 1943 in Canada, the oldest of eight raised to run the family farms, but a dream changed all that and in 1964 he expatriated to the United States of America to study for Roman Catholic priesthood. Not (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Global War on Terror May Never End

How to Avoid/Prevent World War III?

The Winds of War 2015 and Election USA 2016

President Obama Goes to United Nations: Five Hundred Words to Change the Course of History

World Without War 2050

Age of Peace 2050 Project

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 