"Supplying Ukraine With: Delays, Delays, Delays"

Delays in planning, Delays in deciding, Delays in every aspect except heeding Putin's warnings, instead they've allowed his threat to bridle each free move.

The West was always too quick to heed Putin's warnings. Even before the warning threats from Putin played out fully, Biden offered this: "We will not send troops into Ukraine." That statement alone sent a clear message of carte blanche for Putin's War.

Now we have a new set of standards by which to gauge our next moves, when in fact they should have been the same moves from the beginning.

Throughout this war the West has delayed sending Ukraine the weapons to WIN the war.

Granted, you need defensive equipment first, but alongside that assistance they will also need weapons that would drive the Russian invader out of Ukraine. That hasn't been done fully yet. And now would be the time to finally use that option. Otherwise this war can drag well into next year with the newly refurbished Russian Army and more munitions.

We saw what Russia did when its Crimean Air Base was attacked. They retreated, sent all their remaining planes back into Russia. When Fate shows you proof, be grateful and prosper from its insight. Remember what that Threat was"".Same, nuclear.

Instead the West once again waited and waited; an ebb and flow that waited for fear to measure the consequences Yes, waiting for fear to dictate the next move.

We saw that earlier nuclear threats went unproven so that would indicate that all those threats were a bluff (that worked) and that Putin was not so sincere. After the retreat from Kharkiv, if he was truthful, then certainly a low megaton on the battlefield would've been the time to use it.

However, having Delayed in supply again, allowed Putin to initiate his Ukrainian annexation so that now he can give just cause to Russians: That they are invading (psuedo) Russian Territory. Just another offshoot of Delay.

Putin even points to a past experience: If trapped into a corner, fight your way out to defeat the enemy. Well Ukraine was cornered and they fought back. Russia gets cornered; they retreat and then mobilize with another nuclear threat.

In fact, that's been the real process in supplying Ukraine 8 months into the war we still see that the full extent of fears still residue in supplying Ukraine with the real weapons it needs to win.

First it was acquiring planes; that turned into a mess as they went from country to country with all sorts of Delays and stipulations.

Next came the advance air defense systems, it wasn't until September that they finally received defense systems (rockets) against radared surface to air missiles systems. And the HIMARS shorter ranged which helped enormously to change the nexus. How many months did that take?

Next came longer ranged and accurate HIMARS artillery/missiles. Once Putin faced that proposal by the West he immediately sent his minions out making sure that all the news outlets were aware that Putin threatened to go nuclear again. The West has been on pins and needles as to what to do next --- same as always.

Zeklensky was correct when he'd said that if the West had supplied better weapons and more weapons earlier Ukraine would have won this war after or during the battle of Kyiv.

Unfortunately, even now the West still doesn't believe it otherwise those Long Ranged HIMARS would have already been deployed in Ukraine.

