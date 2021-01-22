Suns of love

Sunrise
It doesn't make sense
Cos it's not Mensa
Remove all doubt
Cos you have the clout
It's not me who is way out
I'm a true believer
It comes from the heart
So play your part
To slay the hate
The universe awaits
Take the love bait
Choose the path of peace
Heal a world in pieces
Pick up the fragments
Of hurt, loss and pain
Lend a hand its so plain
Smooth the angry brows
Drop the raised fist
Love tops the list
Look for the beauty
For it abounds
It's in you and me
Waiting to be found
Settle your mind
We are one kind
All breathe the same air
Each one a sun
Part of eternity
A lasting fraternity
Full of possibilities
See the golden other
As a beloved brother
Not black, white or brown
Look for the crown
Of beating hearts
It's not red or blue
It's me and you
Colour is silent
Yet stands accused
It is the seated soul
That speaks and rains
Love and hate unfeigned
Stars freely abide
Ruling darkest midnight
So too as suns
We must overcome
Hate, fear and pride
Only then
Will our work be done.