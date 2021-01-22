Suns of love

It doesn't make sense

Cos it's not Mensa

Remove all doubt

Cos you have the clout

It's not me who is way out

I'm a true believer

It comes from the heart

So play your part

To slay the hate

The universe awaits

Take the love bait

Choose the path of peace

Heal a world in pieces

Pick up the fragments

Of hurt, loss and pain

Lend a hand its so plain

Smooth the angry brows

Drop the raised fist

Love tops the list

Look for the beauty

For it abounds

It's in you and me

Waiting to be found

Settle your mind

We are one kind

All breathe the same air

Each one a sun

Part of eternity

A lasting fraternity

Full of possibilities

See the golden other

As a beloved brother

Not black, white or brown

Look for the crown

Of beating hearts

It's not red or blue

It's me and you

Colour is silent

Yet stands accused

It is the seated soul

That speaks and rains

Love and hate unfeigned

Stars freely abide

Ruling darkest midnight

So too as suns

We must overcome

Hate, fear and pride

Only then

Will our work be done.



