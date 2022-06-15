"You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world's problems at once but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own."

Michelle Obama

Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today."

Thich Nhat Hanh

"Hope is the companion of power, and mother of success; for who so hopes strongly has within him/her the gift of miracles."

Samuel Smiles

Sunrise And Sundown



Sundown.

Nearing lights-out for the human race

I pray for enough time to adjust my pedestrian pace

Riding high on raw instinct and pure ozone

Checking out to friendlier zones.

