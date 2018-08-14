

Don't expect life to be perfect. Leave room for the unexpected. Like this, disappointment will not be your regular visitor.

Sunday School for Buddhist Socialism

If you can't go to church, go to Sunday School: Sunday School for Buddhist Socialism. This is a meetup.com group for Brandon, FL. The first meeting under this name change will be at the Brandon Regional Library this coming Sunday.

I first created the group under the name "World Peace, Inner Peace." Then a few weeks later I changed the name to "Worldview and Lifestyle of Buddhist Socialism." A few days ago, I changed the name to "Sunday School for Buddhist Socialism," since the group will be held on Sunday afternoons now.

Though there are now 66 members, so far not very many have actually attended group meetings, but I am hoping that more will attend in the future. Since the meetings are held at the library, there is no charge. At a half-price special offer, I only paid Meetup.com about $50 for the group to exist for 6 months. There are meetup.com groups all over the world, and it is an excellent way for activists to share their message. As a meetup group organizer, I am able to post any information or ideas that I deem significant--ideas that other people will read even if they don't join the group.

Starting a local meetup.com group is a fairly inexpensive way for readers and writers at OpEdNews to share the important ideas that the world needs to hear.

How is each country in the world suffering right now? If one country is suffering, we all are suffering. Harmony, not discord, is what we need.

Some day the world will sing this song together:

In my heart there rings a melody,

There rings a melody with heaven's harmony;

In my heart there rings a melody;

There rings a melody of love.

Words 1924, Ren. 1951--Hope Publishing Company

.meetup.com/World-Peace-Inner-Peace/

