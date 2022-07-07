"When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on."

Franklin D. Roosevelt

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart."

Helen Keller

"It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light."

Aristotle

"Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail."

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Summer Reflections

Life is a heart matter

The nuts and bolts of a blessed, cherished life

Fasten and secure shaky, watery foundations

Anchoring on to immutable, unwavering precepts

