"When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on."
Franklin D. Roosevelt
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart."
Helen Keller
"It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light."
Aristotle
"Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail."
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Bench
(Image by Pixabay: ajs1980518) Details DMCA
Summer Reflections
Wheat
(Image by Pixabay: klagergren) Details DMCA
Life is a heart matter
The nuts and bolts of a blessed, cherished life
Fasten and secure shaky, watery foundations
Anchoring on to immutable, unwavering precepts
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).