OpEdNews Op Eds

Suicide? No. Society Is Murdering Us. But There Is a Way Out.

By Ted Rall

Headlined to H2 6/15/18

From Smirking Chimp


A suicide prevention crisis counseling sign along the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California
(Image by Wikimedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
They say that 10 million Americans seriously consider committing suicide every year. In 1984, when I was 20, I was one of them.

Most people who kill themselves feel hopeless. They are miserable and distraught and can't imagine how or if their lives will ever improve. That's how I felt. Within a few months I got expelled from college, dumped by a girlfriend I foolishly believed I would marry, fired from my job and evicted from my apartment. I was homeless, bereft, broke. I didn't have enough money for more than a day of cheap food. And I had no prospects.

I tried in vain to summon up the guts to jump off the roof of my dorm. I went down to the subway but couldn't make myself jump in front of a train. I wanted to. But I couldn't.

Obviously things got better. I'm writing this.

Things got better because my luck changed. But -- why did it have to? Isn't there something wrong with a society in which life or death turns on luck?

I wish I could tell my 20-year-old self that suicide isn't necessary, that there is another way, that there will be plenty of time to be dead in the end. I've seen those other ways when I've traveled overseas.

In Thailand and Central Asia and the Caribbean and all over the world you will find Americans whose American lives ran hard against the shoals of bankruptcy, lost love, addiction or social shame. Rather than off themselves, they gathered their last dollars and headed to the airport and went somewhere else to start over. They showed up at some dusty ex-pat bar in the middle of nowhere with few skills other than speaking English and asked if they could crash in the back room in between washing dishes. Eventually they scraped together enough money to conduct tours for Western tourists, maybe working as a divemaster or taking rich vacationers deep-sea fishing. They weren't rich themselves; they were OK and that was more than enough.

You really can start over. But maybe not in this uptight, stuck-up, class-stratified country.

I remembered that in 2015 when I suffered another setback. Unbeknownst to me, the Los Angeles Times -- where I had worked as a cartoonist since 2009 -- had gotten itself into a corrupt business deal with the LAPD, which I routinely criticized in my cartoons. A piece-of-work police chief leveraged his department's financial influence on the newspaper by demanding that the idiot inge'nue publisher, his political ally, fire me as a favor. But mere firing wasn't enough for these two goons. They published not one, but two articles, lying about me in an outrageous attempt to destroy my journalistic credibility. I'm suing but the court system is slower than molasses in the pre-climate change Arctic.

Suicide crossed my mind many times during those dark weeks and months. Although I had done nothing wrong, the Times' smears made me feel ashamed. I was angry: at the Times editors who should have quit rather than carry out such shameful orders, at the media outlets who refused to cover my story, at the friends and colleagues who didn't support me. Though many people stood by me, I felt alone. I couldn't imagine salvaging my reputation -- as a journalist, your reputation for truth-telling and integrity are your most valuable asset and essential to do your job and to get new ones.

As my LA Times nightmare unfolded, however, I remembered the Texas-born bartender who had reinvented himself in Belize after his wife left him and a family court judge ordered him to pay 90% of his salary in alimony. I thought about the divemaster in Cozumel running away from legal trouble back in the States that he refused to describe. If my career were to crumble away, I could split.

You can opt out of BS without having to opt out of life.

Up 30% since 1999, suicide has become an accelerating national epidemic -- 1.4 million Americans tried to kill themselves in a single year, 2015 -- but the only times the media focuses on suicide is when it claims the lives of celebrities like Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. While the media has made inroads by trying to cover high-profile suicides discreetly so as to minimize suicidal ideation and inspiring others to follow their example, it's frustrating that no one seems to want to identify societal and political factors so that this trend might be reversed.

Experts believe that roughly half of men who commit suicide suffer from undiagnosed mental illness such as a severe personality disorder or clinical depression. Men commit suicide in substantially higher numbers than women. The healthcare insurance business isn't much help. One in five Americans is mentally ill but 60% get no treatment at all.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, is the author of "The Anti-American Manifesto."
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008)


  New Content

You said it all so well. Thx

And I am glad you are still around to write this...

Submitted on Friday, Jun 15, 2018 at 3:46:41 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


I've mentioned before that I want to be an ex-pat...and Ted explained the reasons so well. I'm rather immobilized, however, just by the thought of the logistics involved!

Submitted on Friday, Jun 15, 2018 at 4:53:44 PM

