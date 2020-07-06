 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/6/20

Suicide, Homicide, Genocide: Will Trump Resign?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   13 comments
Author 10
Message Bernard Weiner

From Smirking Chimp

Fake Washington Post edition takes US by storm The front page had a banner headline saying: UNPRESIDENTED.
Fake Washington Post edition takes US by storm The front page had a banner headline saying: UNPRESIDENTED.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WeGYAN)   Details   DMCA

With only four-plus months before the November election, Trump is getting more and more desperate and incoherent, more and more openly racist, more and more dangerously authoritarian. Let's consider the contexts and figure out what can be done to counter America's drift toward a homegrown brand of fascism.

During Trump's impeachment trial, the Democrats, by remaining silent on the matter, seemed to accept the unproven assertion that a U.S. president cannot be indicted while in office. There is no rule of law that establishes that as fact, only a brief opining in an internal 1973 Department of Justice memo that over the years has come to be interpreted by many as binding policy. But policy is not a legal construct.

The path forward is obvious: test the indictment question in the courts. (Even if the charges ultimately do not stick, the issues would remain actively "hot.")

I'm not an attorney, but I think the ACLU or some such legal group could make a solid case for indicting President Trump now for the crimes of "depraved indifference" and/or "negligent homicide," and/or "reckless endangerment," and/or "aiding and abetting" in so many of his administration's illegal scandals.

There are scores of Trump corruptions ripe for the plucking; here are just a few:

* the months-long delays in dealing seriously with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which killed more than 130,000 (and still counting) Americans;

* the do-nothing non-policy (which continues today) of the Trump Administration when informed of Russia's bounty payments to Afghanis for killing American troops in Afghanistan; and the illegal solicitation of help from foreign countries and individuals in U.S domestic elections;

* The leaking of the Russia-bounty story, presumably by someone high in the intelligence community, reinforces the truism in Washington that you don't ever want to dish dirt on those spy agencies; they are experts in payback;

* the illegal use of U.S. military forces against civilians peacefully protesting police brutality.

In addition, in the ultimate escape hatch. Trump might "do a Gerald Ford/Richard Nixon" maneuver by resigning the presidency before the November election so that Vice President Pence could pardon Trump and his closest family members and political cronies in the bunker crew, such as Barr, Pompeo, Miller, et al.

(Let us not forget that, to many Trumpies, the right persons are dying from the virus and malevolent cops: the poor, black males, the sickly, convicts, liberals, etc.)

SUICIDE

Until Trump's embarrassing political rally in Oklahoma a few weeks ago, I thought his die-hard cult followers were little more than suicidal lemmings dashing heedlessly toward the cliff. But his campaign couldn't even fill half a house; the rest chose not to tempt fate by attending a likely crowded indoor arena, with few, if any, attendees wearing facial coverings. The fear of dying a horrible death from the coronavirus with thousands of fatalities every day in over-crowded hospitals, assisted-living homes, and the like may finally be breaking through to an acceptance of the realities of science.

Is all this a sign that the unquestioning, solid Trump base might be starting to crack apart as we draw closer to Election Day? With an increasing number of Trump-loyalist incumbent senators and governors beginning to carve out ideological space between themselves and the orange autocrat, more wavering Republicans and Independents are starting to move away from the party of electoral suicide. One can spot this development in Trump's quick-sinking poll numbers.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Bernard Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernard Weiner, Ph.D. in government & international relations, has taught at universities in California and Washington, worked for two decades as a writer-editor at the San Francisco Chronicle, and currently serves as co-editor of The Crisis Papers (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cutting Through Fukushima Fog: Radiation in U.S.?

Getting Through the Coming Depression

What Happens When We Don't See the Tipping Points

WTF?: A Letter to Appalled, Puzzled European Friends

Twenty-Six Things We Now Know Seven Years After 9/11

"The Hurt Locker": When Great Art Meets Lousy Politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

9 people are discussing this page, with 13 comments  Post Comment

Private Citizen

Become a Fan
Author 508454
(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 3 fans, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 811 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Reality will murder reputations. Charlie Daniels did not die due to politics. yurl.com/y93sqk28 Fake greatness is like a cheap #MAGA hat, made in China.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 6:21:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
KurtB

Become a Fan
Author 84481
(Member since Dec 9, 2012), 3 fans, 876 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It's the anti-Trump lunatics that are starting to get crazy. All the media manufactured hype about the Russia election interference died with hardly a whimper. The Corona-bologna fear mongering that cost 40 million Americans their jobs is proving to be less deadly than the seasonal flu for healthy people under 65. According to Dr. Birx, only 7% of reported Covid-19 deaths are from Covid alone and hospitals are given a financial incentive to list Covid as the cause of death, inflating the numbers. Yet the crises creators, with their media megaphone, are now screaming about increasing numbers of infections, (ignoring that increased testing increases numbers) despite mortality rates dropping.

The crass disregard for the welfare of the 40 million laid-off Americans due to the shut-down of the economy, just to deprive Trump of his strongest campaign issue, shows the depravity of the Left.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 3:26:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (7+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 734 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to KurtB:   New Content

How can you call anyone depraved if you support the most depraved president in history?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 10:21:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Larry Robinson

Become a Fan
Author 95747
(Member since Sep 22, 2014), 2 fans, 115 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

ROMFLOL- the depraved anti-American left calling anyone depraved is the laugh of the day. Laughable if it wasn't for the threat you pose to our Republic and our values.

We are close to a second civil war. But this time it's liberty vs the tyranny of Godless statist collectivism

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 8:37:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 734 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

I don't claim to be left or right.

The real charade is "Christians" who support Trump.

"Unless your righteousness exceeds that of the Pharisees and Sadducces you will by no

means enter the kingdom of heaven".

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 9:21:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 734 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

Isn't one of the commandments "Thou shalt not bear false witness." If you are a Christian

how do you support Trump who lies all the time? You must be one of those "Churchianity"

Christians who really are clueless and a bunch of hypocrites.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 9:24:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Wupatki

Become a Fan
Author 91577
(Member since Jan 7, 2014), 80 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to KurtB:   New Content

To KurtB:

You have just provided us a fine example of screaming through a megaphone.

Birx was referring to the fact that the elderly population that has suffered the highest mortality rate from Covid19 also suffer from diabetes, hypertension, etc., that contribute to the cause of death.

I would like to see verification that somone is giving "a financial incentive to list Covid as the cause of death, inflating the numbers."

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 2:30:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Private Citizen

Become a Fan
Author 508454
(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 3 fans, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 811 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

DONALD TRUMP was dealt a terrible life. It's all our fault. The least we can do is give him a gold watch(tower), and a parade, with lots of jets, tanks, flame throwers, and bombs.

tu.be/DaFRheiGED0

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 11:03:38 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 22, 2008), 40 fans, 71 articles, 596 quicklinks, 6443 comments, 48 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

As more is learned of yet another NYT lie bomb there is good reason to believe it is because of monies paid by the various U.S. agencies, "According to a forensic accountant cited in the Washington Post, out of $106 billion worth of US Defense Department contracts given out, "about 40 percent of the money ended up in the pockets of insurgents, criminal syndicates or corrupt Afghan officials." To boot, the investigator specified that "18 percent of the contract money went to the Taliban, Haqqani, other insurgent groups." Also, US coalition countries can be attributed to the deaths of 1000 or more US soldiers whose cause was misguided American policies and dangerous American alliances.

When will people realize the NYT is nothing more than a propaganda machine whose primary role is to disinform, sell wars (illegal invasions of sovereign nations), and spew whatever other propaganda they are told to spread?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 11:18:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (9+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Fred W

Become a Fan
Author 8452
(Member since Oct 30, 2007), 3 fans, 1 quicklinks, 496 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

So many false "facts" in this article. A good site for Covid-19 statistics that I believe is impartial is at id19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america , the University of Washington's global health data site. You can look up daily deaths and infections country by county and state by state in the US, and the graphs give projections into the future, too. Plus you can compare rates for different states and countries specifically or by generating a map of deaths per 100,00.. Very easy to use and informative.

Using that site, one can easily see that the US deaths per 100,000 is lower than that of UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Sweden. Unless you think the rulers of those countries are also depraved murderers, you need to do some explaining.

The Russia story has been debunked so many times it's not worth going into.

Can you show that police violence against unarmed citizens is higher under Trump than previous administrations? In any case, it's pretty low for a country of 330 million people.

So what are you left with to make such extreme statements about Trump and his administration? I think when KurtB refers to "the depravity of the left", he means that articles like this use false ideas as part of a strategy to defeat Trump and are part of a general plan by the Democratic Party, the big media, and their allies to generate race hatred, fear, and economic chaos to unseat Trump, falsely attributing these to Trump, and that there is most definitely a "depravity" in doing that because of the harm it does to everyone. There are a great many good reasons to prefer someone other than Trump for President, but they don't pack the bang of "homicide and genocide".

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 8:01:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Ms Nan

Become a Fan
Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 13 fans, 824 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"the only issue on the ballot this November: More riots, looting, lockdowns, and statue purges - or Donald Trump."

Candace Owens

Blexit

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 8:27:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Fred W

Become a Fan
Author 8452
(Member since Oct 30, 2007), 3 fans, 1 quicklinks, 496 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

Unfortunately it's not quite so simple, because there are so many other issues, important as social order is. Environmental, labor and international diplomacy issues, for example, where Trump does not exactly shine.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 9:58:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129
(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 20 fans, 22 articles, 2920 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Bernard, this is just another canard unfortunately as there will be no indicting President Trump now for the crimes of "depraved indifference" and/or "negligent homicide," and/or "reckless endangerment," and/or "aiding and abetting" in so many of his administration's illegal scandals" true or not as this would open the door for all the accusers being, politicians and former politicians, three letter agencies and the list goes on as all of these crimes have been committed long before Trump was a thought on the scene by the ones you think are Jim Dandy to the rescue.

There is something in the water these people are drinking or the gene pool is so shallow that lifeguards are not required to save mankind at this late juncture.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:55:00 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 