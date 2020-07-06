Suicide, Homicide, Genocide: Will Trump Resign?

From Smirking Chimp



Fake Washington Post edition takes US by storm The front page had a banner headline saying: UNPRESIDENTED.

With only four-plus months before the November election, Trump is getting more and more desperate and incoherent, more and more openly racist, more and more dangerously authoritarian. Let's consider the contexts and figure out what can be done to counter America's drift toward a homegrown brand of fascism.

During Trump's impeachment trial, the Democrats, by remaining silent on the matter, seemed to accept the unproven assertion that a U.S. president cannot be indicted while in office. There is no rule of law that establishes that as fact, only a brief opining in an internal 1973 Department of Justice memo that over the years has come to be interpreted by many as binding policy. But policy is not a legal construct.

The path forward is obvious: test the indictment question in the courts. (Even if the charges ultimately do not stick, the issues would remain actively "hot.")

I'm not an attorney, but I think the ACLU or some such legal group could make a solid case for indicting President Trump now for the crimes of "depraved indifference" and/or "negligent homicide," and/or "reckless endangerment," and/or "aiding and abetting" in so many of his administration's illegal scandals.

There are scores of Trump corruptions ripe for the plucking; here are just a few:

* the months-long delays in dealing seriously with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which killed more than 130,000 (and still counting) Americans;

* the do-nothing non-policy (which continues today) of the Trump Administration when informed of Russia's bounty payments to Afghanis for killing American troops in Afghanistan; and the illegal solicitation of help from foreign countries and individuals in U.S domestic elections;

* The leaking of the Russia-bounty story, presumably by someone high in the intelligence community, reinforces the truism in Washington that you don't ever want to dish dirt on those spy agencies; they are experts in payback;



* the illegal use of U.S. military forces against civilians peacefully protesting police brutality.

In addition, in the ultimate escape hatch. Trump might "do a Gerald Ford/Richard Nixon" maneuver by resigning the presidency before the November election so that Vice President Pence could pardon Trump and his closest family members and political cronies in the bunker crew, such as Barr, Pompeo, Miller, et al.

(Let us not forget that, to many Trumpies, the right persons are dying from the virus and malevolent cops: the poor, black males, the sickly, convicts, liberals, etc.)

SUICIDE

Until Trump's embarrassing political rally in Oklahoma a few weeks ago, I thought his die-hard cult followers were little more than suicidal lemmings dashing heedlessly toward the cliff. But his campaign couldn't even fill half a house; the rest chose not to tempt fate by attending a likely crowded indoor arena, with few, if any, attendees wearing facial coverings. The fear of dying a horrible death from the coronavirus with thousands of fatalities every day in over-crowded hospitals, assisted-living homes, and the like may finally be breaking through to an acceptance of the realities of science.

Is all this a sign that the unquestioning, solid Trump base might be starting to crack apart as we draw closer to Election Day? With an increasing number of Trump-loyalist incumbent senators and governors beginning to carve out ideological space between themselves and the orange autocrat, more wavering Republicans and Independents are starting to move away from the party of electoral suicide. One can spot this development in Trump's quick-sinking poll numbers.

