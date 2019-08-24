 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 8/24/19

"Substantialism" in Past Thinking about the Church (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

The Council of Trent (John W. O'Malley, S.I.) Subscribe to our channel & activate notifications! Follow us on unigre.it facebook.com/unigr egoriana ...
The Council of Trent (John W. O'Malley, S.I.) Subscribe to our channel & activate notifications! Follow us on unigre.it facebook.com/unigr egoriana ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: UniGregoriana)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) August 27, 2019: My favorite scholar is the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and cultural historian Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) for reasons I will elucidate as I go below. He liked to say that we need both closeness (proximity) and distance to understand something.

In the new book When Bishops Meet: An Essay Comparing Trent, Vatican I, and Vatican II (2019), the prolific American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and church historian John W. O'Malley (born in 1927; Ph.D. in history, Harvard University, 1966) brings what Ong refers to as closeness (proximity) to the matters that O'Malley now seeks to understand more fully from his previously published books on the Council of Trent (1545-1563), the First Vatican Council (1869-1870), and the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), all published by Belknap Press of Harvard University Press:

(1) Trent: What Happened at the Council (2013);

(2) Vatican I: The Council and the Making of the Ultramontane Church (2018);

(3) What Happened at Vatican II (2008).

O'Malley proceeds to establish a certain distance (in Ong's terminology) from these three historical councils by referring to them as past events, which of course they are. I will now briefly highlight each of O'Malley's four books in turn, using Ong's thought as a larger conceptual framework for discussing certain highlights of O'Malley's books.

(1) O'Malley's Trent: What Happened at the Council (2013)

Among other things, the Council of Trent (1545-1563) established the Catechism and the Index of Forbidden Books, as O'Malley explains in his 2013 book (pages, respectively, 183 and 263-265, and 160, 163, 177-178, 245, and 266-267) both related, but in different ways, to the print culture that emerged in Western culture after the Gutenberg printing press emerged in the mid-1450s.

Ong's indispensable study of print culture is his massively researched 1958 book Ramus, Method, and the Decay of Dialogue: From the Art of Discourse to the Art of Reason (Harvard University Press). It is centered on the history of the verbal arts of grammar, rhetoric, and logic (also known as dialectic) in Western culture with reference to the French Renaissance logician and educational reformer and Protestant martyr Peter Ramus (1515-1572). However, as wide-ranging as Ong is in his 1958 book, he does not discuss the Council of Trent.

But O'Malley shares an interest in common with Ong in the history of the verbal arts in Western cultural history, as O'Malley shows in his 2004 book Four Cultures of the West (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press). For a more specialized related study by O'Malley, see his 1979 book Praise and Blame in Renaissance Rome: Rhetoric, Doctrine, and Reform in the Sacred Orators of the Papal Court (Duke University Press).

Now, Ong had learned about Ramus and his influence at Harvard College (founded in 1636) and among college-educated seventeenth-century New England Protestants from Perry Miller's massively researched 1939 book The New England Mind: The Seventeenth Century (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press). Miller served as the director of Ong's doctoral dissertation at Harvard.

With the financial assistance of two Guggenheim fellowships, Ong tracked down more than 750 volumes by Ramus, his allies, and his critics (most in Latin) in more than 100 libraries in the British Isles and Continental Europe, which he lists and briefly annotates in his other 1958 book Ramus and Talon Inventory (Harvard University Press), which Ong dedicates to "Herbert Marshall McLuhan, who started all this [interest in Ramus]." As part of young Ong's Jesuit training, he did graduate studies in philosophy (in Latin) and in English at Saint Louis University in the late 1930s and early 1940s, where the young Canadian Herbert Marshall McLuhan (later known as Marshall McLuhan; 1911-1980; Ph.D. in English, Cambridge University, 1943) taught English from 1937 to 1944 while he continued to work on his doctoral dissertation on the history of the verbal arts of grammar, rhetoric, and logic (also known as dialectic) in Western culture. McLuhan's 1943 doctoral dissertation was posthumously published, unrevised but with an editorial apparatus, as the book The Classical Trivium: The Place of Thomas Nashe in the Learning of His Time, edited by W. Terrence Gordon (Corte Madera, CA: Gingko Press, 2005).

Now, for his doctoral dissertation in history at Harvard, O'Malley examined both manuscript publications and printed books by Cardinal Giles Antonini (1472-1532), known as Giles of Viterbo, a Renaissance theologian who wrote about church reform before the Council of Trent was convened. O'Malley explores the theme of church reform in the Roman Catholic tradition of thought in his deeply researched scholarly book Giles of Viterbo on Church and Reform: A Study in Renaissance Thought (Leiden, Netherlands: E.J. Brill, 1968).

Now, the English Protestant poet, polemicist, and civil servant John Milton (1608-1674) studied Ramist logic at Cambridge University. Later, he wrote a textbook in logic (in Latin) based on Ramus' 1572 treatise (in Latin), which he subsequently published in 1672. Ong and Charles J. Ermatinger translated Milton's Logic in volume eight of Yale's Complete Prose Works of John Milton, edited by Maurice Kelley (Yale University Press, 1982, pages 139-407). Ong's lengthy introduction (pages 144-205) is reprinted, slightly shortened, as "Introduction to Milton's Logic" in volume four of Ong's Faith and Contexts (Atlanta: Scholars Press, 1999, pages 111-142).

In Ong's 1967 encyclopedia entry about (Renaissance) "Humanism," he includes Ramus and his followers as well as the early Jesuits in the larger movement of Renaissance humanism. Ong's essay is also reprinted in volume four of his Faith and Contexts (pages 69-92).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 