I've decided to start a series of articles titled Stupid Loser Democrats.

I'll start off by making it clear that only some of them are actually stupid themselves. I'd speculate that most think that Democratic voters are stupid. And after so many voted for the most hated, mistrusted Democratic candidate in recent history, and believed that she was highly qualified, maybe they are right... in assuming they're not too bright.

And some of the things the Democratic leadership does may not be because they are stupid. It is because they are corporate sell-out shills, serving their big donors rather than their constituents.

But in this case, I think the Democratic leadership ate the big stupid burrito. Here' the list of stickers they are asking voters to select from:



Note that two of them are based on the Hillary, "She Persisted, We Resisted" meme. That's a really stupid start. Hillary lost and this is offensive to the 14 million people who voted for Bernie.

But all four of them offer zero position on any real issue. It's almost like the DCC is making it clear that they don't want to or can't take a stand on anything. Is that stupid, or what?

Oh, you're going with option two-- "Or What?" Not a bad choice. Maybe they don't take positions because they are afraid to lose any of their many big corporate donors.

But either way, the stickers are bad news and represent a Democratic party leadership that is failing to do the job. it would be nice if the flagrant stupidity or cupidity was shared to the point of it going viral. A hashtag could be #DCCCStickers.

Already, people are responding to the pathetically lame sticker "contest" on twitter:

RT @InternetHippo: I came up with some simple ideas for the @dccc. They didnât cost millions in consulting fees and I promise theyâll workâ¦ at — Highcentered (@Highcentered) July 6, 2017

RT @RedwoodGirl: @derekwillis @dccc Here's my slogan for 2018. I doubt the @dccc would like it. https://t.co/ga6Hwz4Nvd at https://t.co/ga6Hwz4Nvd — Fierce EVERY.DAY. (@fierce_day) July 6, 2017

RT @nationalparke: fixed it for u @dccc https://t.co/f3QZ7mmuMU at https://t.co/f3QZ7mmuMU — kollin. (@Hey_COOLLIN) July 6, 2017

