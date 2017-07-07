Refresh  

Stupid Democrat Joke 1033, or... worse than stupid

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
I've decided to start a series of articles titled Stupid Loser Democrats.

I'll start off by making it clear that only some of them are actually stupid themselves. I'd speculate that most think that Democratic voters are stupid. And after so many voted for the most hated, mistrusted Democratic candidate in recent history, and believed that she was highly qualified, maybe they are right... in assuming they're not too bright.

And some of the things the Democratic leadership does may not be because they are stupid. It is because they are corporate sell-out shills, serving their big donors rather than their constituents.

But in this case, I think the Democratic leadership ate the big stupid burrito. Here' the list of stickers they are asking voters to select from:


(Image by DCCC)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Note that two of them are based on the Hillary, "She Persisted, We Resisted" meme. That's a really stupid start. Hillary lost and this is offensive to the 14 million people who voted for Bernie.

But all four of them offer zero position on any real issue. It's almost like the DCC is making it clear that they don't want to or can't take a stand on anything. Is that stupid, or what?

Oh, you're going with option two-- "Or What?" Not a bad choice. Maybe they don't take positions because they are afraid to lose any of their many big corporate donors.

But either way, the stickers are bad news and represent a Democratic party leadership that is failing to do the job. it would be nice if the flagrant stupidity or cupidity was shared to the point of it going viral. A hashtag could be #DCCCStickers.

Already, people are responding to the pathetically lame sticker "contest" on twitter:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jim-el Moore

Yes, Rob, I'm afraid the corporations speak more loudly (which means with more $$) than progressives. Democrat leadership "listens."

Submitted on Friday, Jul 7, 2017 at 5:35:58 PM

Tony Orlando

Worst movie line ever: "Take me to your leader".

Submitted on Friday, Jul 7, 2017 at 6:26:50 PM

