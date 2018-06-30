- Advertisement -

AlexandrIa Ocasio-Cortez

After a year of election transparency activists suing election authorities in numerous states, and demanding to see the automatically stored digital images of ballots generated by many vote scanning machines, progressive Democrats have won stunning upsets in primaries this week in states with this capacity.



One victor, AlexandrIa Ocasio-Cortez, defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York's 14th Congressional District. Crowley was an up and coming star in Democratic establishment circles, and was vying to be the next Speaker of the House.

Also victorious, in gubernatorial primary contests, were 2016 Bernie Sanders ally and former NAACP head Ben Jealous in Maryland and Rep. Jared Polis in Colorado.... READ ARTICLE...