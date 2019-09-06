Study Highlights the Value of Art for Local Businesses and Communities



Businesses need arts and culture to thrive.

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



According to Artnet.com, "A new study in the UK has quantified just how much arts offerings influence people's choice to relocate or stay in a particular city. And as it turns out, the presence of arts and culture overwhelmingly affected respondents' sense of well-being and satisfaction, their attachment to a place, and their sense of community. In fact, citizens gave as much weight to the presence of culture as the presence of good schools when making a decision about where to settle."

The British study, entitled "Value of Arts and Culture in Place-Shaping," found art and culture positively impacts places in the following ways: