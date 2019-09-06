 
 
Study Highlights the Value of Art for Local Businesses and Communities

Businesses need arts and culture to thrive.
You already knew it was true, but here's statistical proof. The arts and culture are not just fluff, they are essential foodstuff for hungry souls, and the artistic and creative presence in any community positively impacts sales and businesses in the area.

According to Artnet.com, "A new study in the UK has quantified just how much arts offerings influence people's choice to relocate or stay in a particular city. And as it turns out, the presence of arts and culture overwhelmingly affected respondents' sense of well-being and satisfaction, their attachment to a place, and their sense of community. In fact, citizens gave as much weight to the presence of culture as the presence of good schools when making a decision about where to settle."

The British study, entitled "Value of Arts and Culture in Place-Shaping," found art and culture positively impacts places in the following ways:

  • Promoting wellbeing 65% of people think that arts and culture are good for wellbeing, and 36% think arts and culture are "essential to life."
  • Attracting a variety of people to live and work in an area 44% of people who remained in an area, and 43% who moved to an area, cited arts and culture as an important factor in their decision equal to the numbers of people citing schools.
  • Helping build communities 49% of people think attending arts and cultural events helps them feel part of a community, with 68% thinking these events are very important for fostering community feeling.
  • Supporting high streets Arts and cultural organisations are helping to fill the gap left as retail moves away from high streets. (Ed. note: "High streets" is the British term for the primary business street of a town or community.) By offering unique experiences, these organisations are helping to attract visitors and increase footfall, promoting high streets as attractive places to live, work and visit.

 

