The guests arrive with strawberries

There is conversation in the living room

There are questions

There are topics and wine

A funny story Laughter Another story

And there are nuts in a bowl

There are nice smells

From the kitchen

There are woven baskets

Hanging from the rafters

There are embroidered pillows

There is the sun setting over the sea

There is shared anger

At the lies of government

Someone asks How did you two meet?

There is shared humor

There are moments when

Something someone says

Catches someone off guard

Like a bird bursting

From someone's mouth

There are little lights in people's eyes

That flicker and shine

And there is easy laughter

Then the guests leave

The hosts retire

And the house is

Back to the way it always is

When nobody is awake

Everything relaxes

And the sound of the ocean

Arrives with strawberries