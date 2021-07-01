The guests arrive with strawberries
There is conversation in the living room
There are questions
There are topics and wine
A funny story Laughter Another story
And there are nuts in a bowl
There are nice smells
From the kitchen
There are woven baskets
Hanging from the rafters
There are embroidered pillows
There is the sun setting over the sea
There is shared anger
At the lies of government
Someone asks How did you two meet?
There is shared humor
There are moments when
Something someone says
Catches someone off guard
Like a bird bursting
From someone's mouth
There are little lights in people's eyes
That flicker and shine
And there is easy laughter
Then the guests leave
The hosts retire
And the house is
Back to the way it always is
When nobody is awake
Everything relaxes
And the sound of the ocean
Arrives with strawberries