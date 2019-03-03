 
 
Strategic loss or Diplomatic Maneuver

The release of Wing Commander Abhinandan on March 01, 2019 has triggered diverse questions and argumentation. Professional experts and individuals with different back grounds view it in divergent stances. Ultimately, whether release would prove to be a weighty diplomatic maneuver or a strategic dent? would necessitate time to assess.

Rationally speaking, the said saga evolves in it two fundamental developments; strategic loss and diplomatic maneuver with delaying impacts.

Strategically, the release would undermine the bargaining situation on Pakistani part if the war escalates further to the unlimited scale. Prudently, the more prisoners of war at officer level a belligerent party garners, the more bargaining gains it will produce. Accordingly, the release is a pace towards strategic loss.

Diplomatically, having scrambled Indian fighter captured its pilot and ensured his release would determine both Pakistani deterrent capability and its peace-inclined policy. The immediate impact is Pakistan's softened image which must be recognized at international level. However, the long term impact is likely to be observed later.

Finally, the release is blend of loss and gain which would be obvious during the forthcoming war scenario.

The following books authored by me and available at https://www.amazon.co.uk/books+by+Muhammad+Irfan propose a real and comprehensive remedy for the sake of the peace, security and stability of the world.

  • The Global Peace
  • Fighting A Menace II,
  • Fighting A Menace III,
  • Indian Naval Build-Up in Indian Ocean: Implications for Pakistan's Security,
  • Quranic Encyclopedia of Security, Volume I,
  • Quranic Encyclopedia of Security, Volume II,
  • Building Peace: The Prophetic Methodology,
  • Islam and Social Well Being.

 

Muhammad Irfan has authored many books. He is an internationally recognized scholar. He has presented his papers in national and international conferences. He is also a freelance journalist and contributes to both national and international
 

