Strangers on this road we are on. We are not two, We are one.

Where are you going I don't mind

I've killed my world and I've killed my time

So where do I go what do I see

I see many people coming after me

So where are you going to I don't mind

If I live too long I'm afraid I'll die

So I will follow you wherever you go

If your offered hand is still open to me

Strangers on this road we are on

We are not two we are one

So you've been where I've just come

From the land that brings losers on

So we will share this road we walk

And mind our mouths and beware our talk

'Till peace we find tell you what I'll do

All the things I own I will share with you

If I feel tomorrow like I feel today

We'll take what we want and give the rest away

Strangers on this road we are on

We are not two we are one

Holy man and holy priest

This love of life makes me weak at my knees

And when we get there make your play

'Cos soon I feel you're gonna carry us away

In a promised lie you made us believe

For many men there is so much grief

And my mind is proud but it aches with rage

And if I live too long I'm afraid I'll die

Strangers on this road we are on

We are not two we are one

Strangers on this road we are on

We are not two we are one

Strangers. A Kinks' song, done by Lucious. Crowd-Filmed Live at Lagunitas