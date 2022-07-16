Stop the Fed from Harming the Economy

By Joel D. Joseph

Hippocrates declared that doctors should "irst do no harm." The Hippocratic Oath should also apply to the Federal Reserve Bank. Doctors first diagnose a disease and then prescribe a course of treatment. Similarly, the Federal Reserve diagnoses the economy's illness and provides an effective a course of action. The Fed is committing economic malpractice and violating the Hippocratic Oath by overprescribing interest rate hikes as its alleged cure for inflation. This alleged cure is far worse than the disease.

Raising interest rates will not bring down inflation, except concerning real estate prices. If the Fed continues on its wayward path of raising interests rates, it will drive the U.S. economy, and the world economy, into a recession.