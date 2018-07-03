 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Stop Trump's GOP systemic Abuse of Children and Checks & Balances

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/3/18

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


People Demanding Action by Taking Action
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure" Gettysburg Address

It's hard to imagine even a third of We the 4th of July People being moved to act, by what my 5th grade teacher told me, are man's weakest excuses - It's not fair and It's not my fault, to justify projecting one's prejudices onto others.

Choosing between, half full or half empty determines our vision of what dreams may come. However, the results of the choices we make are eternally, our fault.

Taking responsibility for aborting Roe v. Wade, the bigotry of white supremacists, hate crimes like Matthew Shepard's murder, ICE child abuse, Opioid addiction, private prisons profiting from mass incarceration, racial discrimination, suicide by bullies, texting while driving, veteran homelessness, war for more, xenophobia and yes men for re-election -- can be a heavy burden to bear, when simultaneously scorning the catalyst and outcome of our Revolutionary and Civil wars.

- Advertisement -

Summoning pragmatic brilliance:

  • Democrats stop dividing our imperfect party or we'll be conquered by tyranny slipping by during the chaos of our infighting -- AGAIN!
  • Rejoice, for not all the women and mothers in recent multi-state marches were Democrats -- and embrace common goals and uncommon female power
  • Invade Congress with calls, texts, emails, FB posts, Tweets, Podcasts,
  • Notice Congressional members freely admit, one in-person appearance is worth one thousand votes, so carpool to DC Congressional buildings, your Congress person's local state office or your Governor's office -- making all hear the us in USA
  • Let go of Alternative Facts claiming Anthony Kennedy was a Liberal Justice, because, at best, he was occasionally a reasonable Conservative

Let us unite for love regardless of the platform from which it is launched -- standing up and standing tall for all, on iPods, Cell Phones, Laptops and soapboxes -- for all children, families and the human decency of civil & human rights, granting justice for all, regardless of creed, heritage or backstory!

For thus united, not even the self- possessed Goliaths that caused America's Great Recession, nor the collusion between Trump and Justice Kennedy can destroy our Checks and Balances.

- Advertisement -

For We the reasonable People, Pay it Forward with forward thinking possibilities:

  • A Democratic majority in both Congressional Houses
  • Congress has changed the number of Supreme Court Justices six times before -- so why not a lucky 7th?

We the Thinking People must ask, is trusting a president, who gives State Secrets to Russians while making China great again, being bamboozled by Kim Jong-un and co-opted by Putin, patriotism, or twisting America's Mother's Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day into a swastika revival?

If all human rights advocates united in one collective common cause, resurrecting the standards of Lincoln & JFK, Eleanor Roosevelt & Alice Paul, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Bobby Kennedy & Maya Angelou, and of course, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Elena Kagan -- we'd see beyond battling for black or white, rich or poor, male or female, gay or straight -- and breathe the liberation of unity. We might even grasp that America is not as divided as DC political rhetoric and national new media insist.

Nonetheless, don't hesitate to dishonor dishonorable pretenders, nor live to honor Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, the 14th Amendment and what decency is Left in America.

Being Indivisible, let us lead in peaceful assembly not only in Street protests, but in Ballots cast, remembering, any object, president or government in motion, stays in motion, with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by a We the balanced People force.

Yes, there is little unity in our national reality show: Corporatism and GOP have incited a great uncivil war of words, with Tweddle Dee Jordan and Tweddle Dumb Gowdy v. We the Courageous People casting Robert Mueller and DAG Rod Rosenstein as, Margaret Chase Smith.

- Advertisement -

However, electing Liberal Democrats, and insisting election results be transparent, saves our Exceptionalism from Mitch McConnell, and can bestow a reprieve from a Last Hurrah -- with Trump Gone with the Wind.

Now, in memory of a stabbed to death 3-year-old, We the Loving People, must save every child's future, from those who don't.

Because, Love is Love!

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 187 articles, 332 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Yes, there is little unity in our national reality show: Corporatism, The Republican Party and Democratic leadership have incited a great uncivil war of words, with Tweddle Dee Jordan and Tweddle Dumb Gowdy v. We the Courageous People casting Robert Mueller and DAG Rod Rosenstein as, Margaret Chase Smith.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 3, 2018 at 2:43:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 