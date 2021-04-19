Stop Siding With The Powerful: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

The US government's armed goon squad executed a 13 year-old special ed student whose hands were empty and in the air and they're telling Americans to worry about Russia and China.

The word fascist gets thrown around a lot, but if admitting you support police executions without trial as long as the victim is a "thug" doesn't meet the definition, I don't know what does. And that's exactly what anyone who smears such victims is admitting.

Send all cop apologists to a desert colony where they can set up their Judge Dredd dystopia that lets police execute anyone without trial if they've been labeled a "thug."

Defending the most powerful is always the wrong position. Defending cops from the people. The rich from the poor. The US empire from weaker powers. White people from the causes of people of color. Men from feminism. Israel from Palestinians. You're just helping to create a more unjust and imbalanced world.

Most people intuitively grasp this, which is why a lot of effort by the powerful goes into making the up-power party look like the down-power party. But that just proves that power knows it can make itself more powerful by getting more people to defend and side with it.

You'll see such distortion in attempts to spin the leaders of empire-targeted governments as the up-power party just because they're the dominant power within their own nation, even though they've got the might of the entire US-centralized power alliance stacked against them.

That distortion is also what you're seeing when the US plays the poor widdle victim to Russian hackers and terrorists, or when people talk about Israel as this tiny little underdog surrounded by enemies when it's armed to the teeth and backed by the entire US power alliance.

You could make the case that the US State Department exists primarily to reverse the perception of the powerful and the weak in the eyes of the international community. Read Tony Blinken's Twitter page; that's practically all he ever does.

This is generally who I spend all my time arguing against: people who are defending powerful from the weak, and people who are trying to spin the powerful as weak and defenseless.

