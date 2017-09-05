Power of Story
Stop Allowing YOUR Emperor to Threaten Nuclear Apocalypse

North Korea is open to reasonable negotiations. The United States, as embodied in the buffoon whom we have allowed to hold more power than any royal monarch has ever known, would prefer armageddon to reasonable negotiations.

These are not speculations.


North Korea made a deal with the U.S. before being dumped into the Axis of Evil, after which point it proposed a deal over and over.

NY Times Jan 10, 2015:
"offering to temporarily suspend nuclear tests in return for a suspension of the joint military exercises this year"

Reuters Jan 15, 2016:
"North Korea on Saturday demanded the conclusion of a peace treaty with the United States and a halt to U.S. military exercises with South Korea to end its nuclear tests"

NY Times March 8, 2017:
"China tried unsuccessfully to calm newly volatile tensions on the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, proposing that North Korea freeze nuclear and missile programs in exchange for a halt to major military exercises by American and South Korean forces. The proposal was rejected hours later by the United States and South Korea."

NY Times June 21, 2017:
"The Trump administration has come under growing pressure to open negotiations on a temporary freeze on North Korea's nuclear and missile tests in return for reducing the American military footprint in the Korean Peninsula, according to American officials and foreign diplomats. Versions of the proposal, floated by Beijing for several months, have been revived several times this week, first by South Korea's newly installed president and then by China's foreign minister and one of its top military officials in talks on Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. But White House officials say they are not interested""

These reports are in U.S. newspapers and can be and just were found within 30 seconds using U.S. search engines.

Yet the jackass in the White House says no deal is possible, and nobody impeaches him, because the Democrats want him around to "oppose," the Republicans just don't give a damn, and progressives and liberals would apparently rather risk nuclear apocalypse than install a President Pence in a transformed government in which top officials are impeached and removed when they step out of line.

On Sunday Donald Trump tweeted: "South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!"

It is becoming clearer that the only thing Trump is likely to understand will be his own impeachment and removal from office.

Despite an estabished history of North Korean willingness to negotiate and to comply with agreements, Trump proceeded to meet with military staff on Sunday and to consider military options as if peaceful solutions were simply impossible, and despite the South Korean government's stated opposition to war.

Pentagon head James Mattis said of the meeting: "We have many military options and the president wanted to be briefed on every one of them." That's a horrifying statement from a nuclear armed government whose president has previously remarked: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Mattis echoed this rhetoric on Sunday: "Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies, will be met with a massive military response -- a response both effective and overwhelming."

While Trump and Mattis may understand more than one thing, irony is not on the list of things they understand. They are threatening to launch a nuclear war, which constitutes a threat to the whole world, as a response to any threat from a tiny distant nation.

http://davidswanson.org
David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

gunnar kullenberg

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 5 fans, 779 comments


...I agree with you on just about everything, David, but on what grounds should North Korea be expected to "negotiate" with the US...? Legitimate grounds, that is...

There aren't any -- Korea is split only because the US likes it that way -- and gets away with it due to South Korean cowardliness...

What would be a "legitimate" subject for negotiation, would be size of US reparations to North Korea...and what form it might take...what else...?

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 5, 2017 at 3:34:35 PM

mark bender

(Member since Jan 3, 2012), 2 quicklinks, 21 comments


I wouldn't be so harsh on Trump, Dave. So far, he's kept
US out of more wars than he's gotten us into (especially when compared with Obama).

Ironically, it was the "racist" Steve Bannon who was the strongest voice AGAINST war.

And-- think it through-- do you really want a President PENCE? The geo-political neo-con war-mongers would just LOVE that.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 5, 2017 at 4:40:07 PM

Lenny Gray

(Member since Dec 30, 2015), 18 comments


I am amazed how stupid Americans continue to be in not understanding spoken and printed words.

Trump's words were:

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

and Mattis said:

"Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies, will be met with a massive military response -- a response both effective and overwhelming."

How come everybody interprets this as "if you do anything we will retaliate"? What it says, outright, is that if you SAY you're going to do something, we'll bomb you. That would be a first strike. But moron "liberals" (as well as "conservatives" one would expect that from) allow the continual misinterpretation of reported words assuming "they didn't mean it that way". Let me predict, they (Trump and Mattis) do intend a first strike. Only ignorance will continue to allow that to be ignored. Will YOU go along?

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 5, 2017 at 5:21:38 PM

Kyle Gordy

(Member since Nov 30, 2012), 1 fan, 4 articles, 135 comments


A) Impeachment is a distraction, not a solution. Take a look at the line of succession.

B) With a majority of Americans favoring impeachment, how much longer is it going to take the country to realize they have no control of the government and the MSM, and it doesn't matter what a majority want.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 5, 2017 at 5:43:04 PM

Eighthman

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 311 comments


Why do articles such as this exist? You blame Trump, who has declined into a figurehead, a source of noise.

Where is Congress? Where are the Democrats? - You know, the guys who voted UNANIMOUSLY to push for more war with Russia, Iran, whoever offends their arrogant sanctions.

Where are the street protests? How can there be enthusiasm for wearing "p***y hats" in protests but almost nothing against possible WW3?

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 5, 2017 at 11:18:10 PM

