 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Still Waiting For The School Board To Take Action

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"Fairness does not mean everyone gets the same. Fairness means everyone gets what they need."
"- Rick Riordan

Last month, elected representatives on the LAUSD School Board were provided with a copy of the proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" resolution and asked for their support. This proposal would change the focus of how services are provided to the district's most vulnerable students and ensure that their needs are prioritized.

Unfortunately, none of the board members have stepped forward to indicate that they will sponsor the resolution so that it can move ahead. I, therefore, took the opportunity to use public comment at February's Committee of the Whole meeting to make another appeal to them:

My wife, Nicole, and I will celebrate our wedding anniversary in April. On that day 15 years ago on Tom Sawyer's Island in Disneyland, she and I made promises not only to each other but also to the five children we brought into our blended family. From that day forward our journeys were joined together.

Becoming a dad to three eight-year-old girls is a daunting task. The fact that two of these daughters were on the severe end of the Autism spectrum increased the complexity of the challenge. It was a responsibility that I faced head-on. I may not have always known what I was doing, but I was determined to do everything I could to help them reach their full potential.

When I first started attending IEP meetings, I mainly deferred to what the teachers recommended. After all, they are the experts and I trusted them. However, before too long it became apparent that changes were needed. I slowly found the courage to push back. Sometimes, my input would be accepted, but if I went too far beyond the boundaries, I would hit a dead end.

My wife and I will always be grateful for two members of our daughters' IEP teams who were brave enough to pull us aside to let us know that what we were asking for was reasonable and would help our daughters make progress. They both told us that if it were up to them they would make the changes we had asked for but that the LAUSD would not let them. The suggestion was then made to refuse to sign the IEP and force the appeals process. We were also warned that if we told anyone that they had made this suggestion, they would get in trouble.

My wife and I did what was suggested and then searched for a lawyer who would take the case on a contingency basis. The lawyer we found filled out the paperwork and eventually we ended up in a conference room high up in the Beaudry building for the mediation process.

The first day dragged on as offers and counteroffers went back and forth. Nicole and I began to feel like the adults involved had lost sight that this process was about the children. When we had to return for a second round, we brought one of our daughters along. With her sitting there we hoped that they would remember that this was all about her.

As we neared the end of the second day, I turned to my wife and said someone has to fix this system. She turned to me and said, "what about you?"

The proposed "Improving Special Education Within the LAUSD" is the result of the work that I have done for the past eight years not only on behalf of my daughters but for all children who receive special education services. I have listened to desperate parents frustrated by a system that wants to shoehorn their child into a "one size fits all" solution. I have spoken with teachers who want to do the right thing but are limited by a bureaucracy that does not seem to recognize that the "I" in the IEP is "Individualized." I have seen children thrive when given opportunities that others do not have access to because their parents have not figured out how to fight the system.

I respectfully ask that one of you sponsor my proposed resolution so that it can move forward. Taking this action would make a huge difference in the lives of our most vulnerable children.

A selfie with two of my daughters
A selfie with two of my daughters
(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

You can help push the Board to take action on this resolution by signing this petition. Support can also be expressed during the public comment period at the Special Education Committee meeting on March 1. The meeting starts at 5:00 pm and comments are usually placed on the agenda for the end of the meeting. To provide comment, follow these instructions provided by the District:


(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

Follow this link for the Speaker Sign Up website.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend