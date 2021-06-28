Still Fighting For Their Public School

The father that held the megaphone has a son who requires the services of a speech therapist. In prior school years, these services were provided in a dedicated space where there were no outside distractions. However, after Citizens of the World (COTW) charter schools used PROP-39 to take space on the Shirley Avenue Elementary School campus, this specialized space has now become one of their classrooms. Because a teacher without a roster was not using the room, it was considered "empty" by this deeply flawed law.

Using his turn to speak up, the father pleaded with the administrators of COTW to answer for their actions. Was the damage done to his son an acceptable cost so that they could expand their network of publicly financed private schools? Now that the charter school had taken over the speech therapy room, where was his son supposed to receive these services? Why was COTW lying to their parents by telling them that this room was empty and unused before they took it over?

Given the charter school's consistent inability to fill the space it already has, community members also wanted to know why COTW requested even more space on the Shirley campus next year. Having already seen disruptions to the special education program, robotics lab, and music classes, they wondered how much more functional space on the public school campus would be sacrificed to create empty space for the charter school.



LASPD officer coordinates with COTW to serve a restraining order

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.