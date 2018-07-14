 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Still Believe in Super Heroes?

By Robert De Filippis

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/14/18

From commons.wikimedia.org: Super Trumps of the RNC {MID-303501}
Super Trumps of the RNC
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
If I dig down real deep, way back to my younger days filled with testosterone and bravado, I can understand what Trump supporters like about him.

In those days, I had the luxury of not knowing the potential consequences of my knee jerk responses. Anyway, I thought I was smarter than everyone else. I thought I saw the world clearly. My lenses weren't smeared with dead insects from the journeys through my past experiences. It was simple. There were good guys and bad guys. We were the good guys.

I wasn't burdened with the past because I didn't know it. My own history was immature and ego-centric. I couldn't contextualize my actions because I didn't have much history to provide context.

It was fun telling off the world, flipping the bird, giving it the Bronx cheer. I didn't need them anyway. I was a one-man force to be reckoned with.

Look out world, here I come. I'm number one and I have the strength of my convictions. All I need is access and I can fix what ails the world. Only me. I'm the only one who can fix it. And I can do it best.

Age brings experience--if you're paying attention. And with that comes seasoning of the type that gives the thinking-person pause; a reason to become circumspect. But if you've been sheltered from the consequences of your actions or if you have never really produced any actions of consequence, then that world is all about theories. Your theories of how to fix everything by yourself.

Yes, I can see how some people might think this man is the answer to their prayers. The ideal person to fix all the problems in the world. After all, there's just good guys and bad guys, and he's a good guy. Right?

In fact, in those years, I'd had gone as far as calling him a super-hero. The kind of human being that rises above the human condition. The kind that can bend the truth to his will and have his loyal followers believe what he says.

You see, I would have given Trump that designation because I saw the world as just a simple matter of rights and wrongs, goods and bads, us and them. A world that would bend to the will of the United States like the truth bends to Trump.

Nationalism is to the United States what narcissism is to Trump. It parades as patriotism but gets lost in the sounds of ruffles and furls, the blinding light of fireworks and fables, the reverence for the bible and flag.

If Making America Great Again is taking me back to the innocence and ignorance of my youth, then count me in. But if I must keep the seasoning that made a man of me, then I'll stay where I am. Hope you folks who want to go back have a great trip.

And if you get impatient, there's tons of American made super-hero movies to tide you over until the real thing arrives.

Robert De Filippis

opednews.com

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching. I've authored and published seven books: "You, Your Self and the 21st Century,"The Flowers Are Talking to Me," and "Faith
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

