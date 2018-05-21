

Donald Trump - Caricature

A group of newspaper people--reporters, photo editors, copy people, librarians, etc., who worked together in the '80s and '90s--formed a private group on FaceBook for keeping in touch, reminiscing, and planning the annual Tabloid Reunion. Recently there was a brief letting-off of steam when we tried to think of all the names Donald Trump has been called in the media. "Conman. No--the Con Don," it started. "SCROTUS." "Buffoon, idiot, spineless." "Boiled ham in a wig." "Cheese doodle." "Donald Drumpf."

Finally a young woman ventured, "I would call Trump a c-word, but he lacks depth and warmth."

We ended it, surprised at finding that such a grungy old epithet was too good for Donald Trump and wondering where we could go from there.