The comforts of life are given to everyone born in the USA. The founders of the US come up with 'Constitution', which is used to run the government based on the two-party system. In time both parties leaders become loyal to donors who help them to be elected.

The US system is not changeable anymore by individuals. To change any system one has to educate people first. Without education, individual will rise and fall as soon as he or she is bumping any obstacle.

Indeed, Steve Bannon rise as the star who helped Donald Trump presidential campaign during the difficult time. Donald Trump wins the election because he did have the strategy, which does not belong to Steve Bannon.

Steve Bannon was dismissed as Chief Strategist because of the Donald Trump family members' recommendation. They do not need his help anymore.

If he was true strategist and wanted to challenge Donald Trump in the next election, he must have the plan to do so. But he pretended to be friend of Donald Trump and use that path to get people's support.

Steve Bannon lost the battle in Alabama for the Republican candidate Roy Moore to be elected as the US Senate. After he lost one battle he become known by people that he is trying to get the support from those donors who elect others.

Scott Detrow as a congressional correspondent for NPR wrote that 'Bannon's 2018 suddenly looks a lot less productive. Last week, he found himself cut off from his two biggest patrons: President Donald Trump and conservative activist and donor Rebekah Mercer, the head of the Mercer Family Foundation and the daughter of billionaire investor Robert Mercer.'

Taxes billionaire Ross Perot, Pat Buchanan Former Assistant to the President for Communications, Sarah Palin the Republican Party nominee for Vice President of the United States in 2008, and now Steve Bannon the former Chief Strategist of President Donald Trump, fall one by one to unite at least white Caucasian of America to be an independent political power to change the outcome of the US leadership elections.

Indeed, the undisputable donors are in charge of the elected leadership. No one will get elected without donors' support.

In conclusion, anyone wants to change America, he or she must start with the political party to be different from the current political parties. If anyone wants to use white Caucasian people or black people as the base for being elected, they must teach them true histories about where they come from and what happened to them in America. The people with knowledge are not going to change their mind by advertising. The media can change the mind of people who do not know where they come from. In short true histories are the best tool to organize people. And organized people will elect right people to lead the country.

