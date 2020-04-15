 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/15/20

Staying to the Left: Finding a Strategy in the Wake of Sanders' Cave-in

By Laurie Dobson  Posted by Dave Lindorff (about the submitter)       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 63
Message Dave Lindorff

By Laurie Dobson

If you are on the left with nowhere to go, as Laurence O'Donnell explains in a 'viral' meme, you have to show that you are capable of not voting.

As Caitlin Johnstone has warned on April 13, in her article, at caitlinjohnstone.com , there will be a barrage of manipulation designed to pressure you to abandon your position.

As Seth Myers demonstrates, as he mimics Trump to a "T" the man you would be helping to elect by not voting is someone who deserves every epithet you can think up: scurrilous, venal, base, horrific, preposterous, vile, and so on. All true.

As Stephen Colbert so eloquently makes the case, with guests from Pod Save America, you are not someone who deserves this country if you do not force yourself to accept Biden, although the argument used for rejecting Trump is a clear rationale for also rejecting Biden. Jon Favreau (POS co-founder) said that "optimism is one thing, but you cannot allow someone to give you false hope." Jon Lovett (another POS co-founder) warned about chilling consequences with Supreme Court under continued Republican control.

Jenn Dize (on Status Coup), relaying the news that Justin Chariton has come down with COVID-19, has expressed that she and others are confused about the right way to proceed.

Joe Rogan has said he can't vote for that guy (Biden) and he will probably vote Trump because Joe cannot finish a sentence.

Governor Andrew Cuomo does not spell it out, but he makes it clear that the Federal level disaster handling is bad, leaving States to scrounge for themselves, which is Trump's fault. Of all the messages, his way of explaining how things are rolling out is the message that I consider the most. What will keep occurring if nothing changes?

I know one thing: when we vote left, we get more of the same, it is just packaged better.

Even when you make crap palatable you are still eating sh*t. That's what I have learned. Obama still wears the crown in the Democratic kingmaker camp, and has convinced people he is the ideal President, that is, until you look at his actions and if you remain unfazed by his glamor, as Jimmy Dore details the evils he extended and did not extinguish on his watch.

I could refer to more reactions on the left and include names of all the youth organizations that are not giving in to the pressure to fold their vote into the "progressive" vote Biden camp and stop resisting. Here is a sample.

My decision, though, is that it is not enough at this point to quit and follow Bernie in his call to join him in supporting Biden...

For the rest of this article by LAURIE DOBSON in ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site, please go to: https://thiscantbehappening.net/finding-a-strategy-in-the-wake-of-sanders-cave-instaying-to-the-left/

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dave Lindorff, winner of a 2019 "Izzy" Award for Outstanding Independent Journalism from the Park Center for Independent Media in Ithaca, is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's Gaza Atrocities Recall America's Atrocities in Vietnam

Supreme Court Junket King Scalia Dies While Vacationing with Wealthy Patrons at Private West Texas Getaway

Looming climate catastrophe?: A Rapidly Warming Arctic Could Loose a Methane Climate Bomb Causing Extinction in 9 Years

Something's happening here: Clinton's Crumbling, Bernie's Surging and a 'Political Revolution' May Be in the Offing

The Case for Impeachment of President Barack Obama

Barack Obama: Manchurian Candidate Version 2.0

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 