Statement and Call for Action on the Israeli Destruction of Palestinian Natural and Cultural Heritage & more...

Please keep writing, keep sharing, keep acting, keep staying human. There is hope and signs are all around us that the dawn is coming after this darkest period. We shall overcome.

Very important Statement and call for action from the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability and the Palestine Museum of Natural History (Bethlehem University) on the Israeli destruction of Palestinian natural and cultural heritage: The Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability and the Palestine Museum of Natural History (Bethlehem University) having good long-term working relations with our cultural and natural heritage institutions and landmarks situated in the Gaza strip watched with horror as these same intuitions were targeted by the Israeli apartheid and occupation army. Here are just selected examples of recent destruction of cultural and and natural heritage and suggested call to action..... More at .palestinenature.org/statements/

Before October 7, 2023 more than 500 trucks entered Gaza daily even though this was not sufficient (Gaza was under blockade and one Israeli minister had said they were on a diet!). In the 70 days since 7 October when Israel defense minister say no food, no water, no electricity, a token handful of food trucks entered the Gaza strip (during the short pause in Israeli genocide campaign) and combined with Israeli army preventing any farming and destroying farms, the hunger genocide is commented. Even the biased world food program had to write this (without naming the culprit)

Can someone please educate us about when was the last time starvation of millions was used as an instrument of "war"? Even though this is not a war, it is a besieged concentration camp uprising analogous (not identical of course) to what happened in the Warsaw ghetto uprising.

These two youtube videos are a must watch for peace and worth a trail of discussion here

Most eloquent speech at the UN and one of the reasons I am optimistic about our future tu.be/LqVqSeURpYY

And this is a remarkable admission from Ami Ayalon, former head of Shin Bet (Israel equivalent to the US FBI but with far more authority to kill and torture indigenous people)): That Israel's policy of divide and conquer creating a Hamas Controlled Gaza and a Fatah (Vichy government like) West Bank precipitated what happened October 7 and the policy of this most radical government will only lead to many more wars. He compares Israel's current strategy to that of "ISIS and Al Qaeda". He says many people in the current Israeli leadership set as a "political goal" to "create a human disaster in Gaza because from the chaos we shall start again." He says "this is exactly the theory of the most radical, fundamental Muslim organizations; this is exactly the theology and the strategy of ISIS and of Al Qaeda." Remember the Netanyahu government's talking point that "Hamas is ISIS"? Here we have the former head of the Shin Bet actually saying that the current Israeli government is ISIS. Quite amazing!

.youtube.com/live/hchzdcqsqKk

US Honor- US Shame by Jeffrey Sachs click here

The war in Gaza has been an intense lesson in western hypocrisy. It won't be forgotten

Getting serious about halting genocide

A US Veteran speaks of hypocrisy of arab leaders (& Turkey)

86 Journalists have been killed so far by the Zionazi regime. Abby Martin says it concisely .facebook.com/reel/795303812307301

And just few hours ago the photographer Samer Abu Daqqa and the reporter Wael l-Madhouh were injured by Israeli bombing at a school in Khan Younis. Wael was evacuated and is being treated but Samer is still injured in the grounds of the school surrounded by Israel army

Stay human (hard as it may be)

