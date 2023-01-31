 
 
Statehood Getting Closer for DC

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Sen. Tom Carper, D-DE, and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.'s nonvoting delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives, held a joint press conference Tuesday announcing the Senate reintroduction of a bill that would make the District the 51st state according to the GW Hatchet.

Carper introduced the Washington, D.C. Admission Act as the companion to the House version Norton introduced earlier this month, which would grant the District statehood with the ability to pass legislation without approval from Congress and voting representation in both the Senate and House. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson also gave remarks in favor of the legislation, which is co-sponsored by 42 Senate Democrats.

"It is time to recognize that the citizens of the District are citizens of the United States," Mendelson said. "With all the responsibilities of citizens, of citizenship, but they do not have the full rights of U.S. citizens."

According to the 2020 census, the District of Columbia had a population of 689,545, greater than the states of Wyoming (576,851) and Vermont (643,077), yet famously has much fewer rights, including taxation without representation.

Alaska, the US state with the largest land mass of 665,384 square miles, (and large enough to fit 19 other states within its borders) had a population of 733,391 according to the 2020 census. The land area of Washington DC is 61.4 square miles, and would be the state with the smallest land mass, behind Rhode Island with 1545 square miles. However, according to these figures, DC has 70% of the population of Alaska with less than 16% of the land mass.

According to thoughtco.com, "The U.S. Census Bureau regards the District of Columbia as a 'state equivalent.' ... Black people comprise 48.3 percent of D.C.'s population, while Hispanics comprise 10.6 percent and Asians, 4.2 percent. Whites make up 36.1 percent of this region. The District of Columbia boasts the highest percentage of Black people of any state or state equivalent."

Historically, Republicans have voted against DC statehood.

Meryl Ann Butler
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments

Jim Arnold

Hello Meryl Ann Thank you for pushing this issue forward. I started an article several months ago, but got derailed.

Opponents of the movement for D.C. statehood are right to object that it would go against the well-reasoned intent of the Framers of the Constitution to avoid favoring, by its presence, one state over all the others. But it would be fully compatible with the original intent if the population could be separated from the seat of federal government - by the creation of a sort of American-style Vatican City encompassing just the federal institutions.

Instead of Washington D.C. we could have the District of Washington and a separate state of Columbia. The federal district of Washington could thereby be fully independent from the new state, without perpetuating the disenfranchisement of so many citizens.

The federal institutions in D.C. are neatly concentrated. A likely boundary between the federal District and the 51st state could run east from the Potomac along US 29, then south along 2nd St SE and Pennsylvania Avenue, and then west in several jogs between D St SE and E St SE.

Such a solution would maintain the original intent of the Framers while giving residents suffrage equal to citizens in the rest of the Union. Some Democrats might object to giving full enfranchisement to fellow citizens if the district favored the Republican Party. Some Republicans might object because it is actually heavily Democratic. But true Americans would put country first and insist that every American must have full representation in Congress.

Meryl Ann Butler

A very interesting solution, thanks! And feel free to publish that article any time...looks like you have most of it right here! ;-)

