Statehood Getting Closer for DC

DC Statehood Now.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Michelle Kinsey Bruns) Details Source DMCA
Carper introduced the Washington, D.C. Admission Act as the companion to the House version Norton
"It is time to recognize that the citizens of the District are citizens of the United States," Mendelson said. "With all the responsibilities of citizens, of citizenship, but they do not have the full rights of U.S. citizens."
According to the 2020 census, the District of Columbia had a population of
Alaska, the US state with the largest land mass of 665,384 square miles, (and large enough to fit 19 other states within its borders) had a population of 733,391 according to the 2020 census. The land area of Washington DC is 61.4 square miles, and would be the state with the smallest land mass, behind Rhode Island with 1545 square miles. However, according to these figures, DC has 70% of the population of Alaska with less than 16% of the land mass.
According to thoughtco.com, "The U.S. Census Bureau regards the District of Columbia as a 'state equivalent.' ... Black people comprise 48.3 percent of D.C.'s population, while Hispanics comprise 10.6 percent and Asians, 4.2 percent. Whites make up 36.1 percent of this region. The District of Columbia boasts the highest percentage of Black people of any state or state equivalent."
Historically, Republicans have voted against DC statehood.