State Rep. Who Doesn't Like Committee Work Needs to Support Quiet Fireworks Legislation

I support Michigan House Bill 4902, a bill to mandate that fireworks sold in Michigan are silent. It currently sits in the Michigan House Committee on Regulatory Reform.

I don't want to be kept awake all night from fireworks all summer when I have to work in the morning.

Plus, fireworks cause terror in companion animals. Animal shelters are always burdened after the Fourth of July with a huge increase in lost pets.

Lastly, the noise from fireworks causes a great amount of fear, stress and anxiety in wild animals. For example, some birds abandon their nests, and their babies starve to death.

I wrote to the committee members including State Representative Lana Theis. Unfortunately, she replied stating she is not my representative and to contact my own state representative. That makes no sense, since my state representative is not on the committee. When doing committee work, Theis should know a representative represents the whole state. Stakeholders such as citizens, nonprofits, etc. have a right to have input on legislation pending in committees whose job it is to hash out bills. If Theis doesn't want to hear from all Michiganders, she should probably resign from the committees in which she serves.

I urge Representative Theis to listen to the public and support HB 4902. Feel free to express to Theis how you feel about the bill at LanaTheis@house.mi.gov.