 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/13/23

State Media: He Who Pays the Piper ...

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

%D0%9F%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%B2%D0%B4 %D0%B0 18.11.1940s.
%D0%9F%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%B2%D0%B4 %D0%B0 18.11.1940s.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: ?????? "??????")   Details   Source   DMCA

In early April, Twitter added a "State-Affiliated Media" tag to National Public Radio's account on the social media platform, putting it in the same league as Russia's RT, China's Xinhua, and other government-funded "news" outlets.

Within a few days, under withering criticism from, among others, NPR CEO Jack Lansing (who came to NPR after running other US state-affiliated media such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe), Twitter backed off a bit and changed NPR's label to "Government Funded."

What's the difference? There isn't one.

As Twitter owner Elon Musk pointed out, it "seems accurate" to class NPR with other "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution."

Oddly, French (France 24), Canadian (CBC) and British (BBC) state-affiliated media outlets don't seem to have been caught up in Twitter's labeling net. NPR makes the same claims to "editorial independence" as those outfits, but those claims are, in each and every case, risible.

NPR was established by an act of Congress. Its member stations all operate under license from the Federal Communications Commission, and receive special tax treatment as "non-profits."

While NPR no longer receives the majority of its funding directly from government, it hews rigidly to a "mainstream" narrative as set forth by the American political class, and buckles every time its funding is threatened by politicians for coloring outside the lines set by the current ruling party.

He who pays the piper calls the tune, and NPR's tune ranges from pro-US-regime heavy metal to elevator music versions of the same songs.

RT's commentators will sometimes "criticize" the Kremlin's policy line, but only in terms of urging the regime to do what it's already doing only faster and more vigorously. NPR reliably "criticizes" the US regime in the same way.

FDR once told a group lobbying him on behalf of a reform they wanted, "you've convinced me -- now go out and bring pressure on me."

The mission of state-affiliated media is to "bring pressure" on the US government to do what it's already doing. Want to know what the American political establishment thinks -- and wants you to support? Just tune in to the daily episodes of "Morning Edition" or "All Things Considered."

If NPR doesn't want to be state-affiliated media, it should give up that government funding and start exercising real editorial independence.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend