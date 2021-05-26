Starting a Business as An Amazon Seller During Lockdown

One of the best ways to respond to the present state of uncertainty is to see how you can benefit from starting a business as an Amazon seller. Being a seller on Amazon not only makes sense, it is the ideal way to make money during difficult financial times.

So, how do you get your foot in the door by selling for Amazon?

The following information will give you incentives on launching an Amazon business.

Plan Your Budget

Before you start selling goods on Amazon, you need to plan your budget. It's important to lay the groundwork for your enterprise, so you know what to expect. Like all businesses, you need some capital to begin.

While you don't have to have lots of money to become an Amazon seller, the amount of money you do set aside will influence your choices for building your business. Therefore, review your current finances to determine how much you can reasonably invest.

Factor in all the costs, including:

· The inventory

· Shipping costs

· Monthly fees for your Amazon Professional seller account

· Ad costs

After figuring the costs, you need to determine how much time you can devote to your business. As an individual, you will pay $0.99 per item sold, while a professional Amazon selling account costs $39.99 per month. If you sell fewer than 40 items per month, it is best to go with the individual account, especially if you still are not sure what you will be selling.

As a professional seller, you should be set up to sell over 40 items or units per month, which also includes setting aside money for advertising. A professional account will also allow you to qualify for top placement on your products' detail pages and to use the site's direct selling tools.

To set up your business, it's a good idea to establish your company as an LLC or limited-liability company. This business entity will protect you financially and legally. For example, if someone wages a dispute against your business, they cannot come after your house or car. Also, you can enjoy pass-through taxation, or record your business taxes on your individual tax return.

It's fairly easy to set up an LLC, provided you have legal help. First, you will need to choose a name for your business. You need to check, through the Secretary of State's business-name data base, to make sure the name is free to use.

Next, you will need to set up the LLC's Articles of Organization. This documentation will provide the foundation for creating the duties, power, liabilities and other obligations between the LLC and each LLC member. You will need to file this paperwork when you file your request for forming an LLC with your state's Secretary of State.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).