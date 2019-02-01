Starbuck's Howard Schultz proves Billionaires are parasites Their wealth is your work and worth

I was a fan of Howard Schultz for decades. I bought his overpriced Starbucks coffee because I knew I was supporting a company that had a moral social acumen. Recently he has failed as he turned into a Plutocrat protecting his ill-gotten wealth at all cost. Please listen to the video in its entirety and by all means share. We must change our indoctrination and the paradigm. #Starbucks #HowardSchultz
Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
