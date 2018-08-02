- Advertisement -

By Ted Vaill



President Trumputin (of the Electoral College of the United States of America) has just pronounced that the Mueller investigation must end as it is "staining our country."

Sir, or Donald, or Trumputin, whatever you are called, YOU are the one staining our country, with your tweets and treasonous conduct and coverups. You and your borderline-Alzheimers "advisor" Rudy Giuliani have been ejaculating "whiffle dust" everywhere to create confusion in the media (which you call "fake news") as to what is going on.

This is what is going on, and what will happen soon...

The Paul Manafort trial has begun, involving his greed and money laundering and criminal conduct in the Ukraine and other sleazy corners of the world. It has little or nothing to do with the Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election; Mueller will charge Manafort and many other American traitors with these crimes soon.

Further efforts will be made to get an interview with Don Trump this month, but it will not happen. His lawyers are deathly afraid that his big mouth and ego will trap him into lies under oath; it has come out that our Dear Leader has averaged 16 lies a day since he was inaugurated, or 4,229 in all. But he might be called before a Grand Jury sometime in the near future. How would you deal with that one, Justice Kavanaugh?

August is usually a quiet month in Federal Government Land. Everyone takes a vacation (except maybe the Senate, who have to fund the federal government for the next fiscal year beginning October 1, 2018, and deal with the Kavanaugh nomination, hoping for a vote before the Supreme Court reconvenes that very day). But Mueller and his team will be busy in August, combing through the million pages of documents and tapes collected from Trump's master fixer Michael Cohen, and perhaps having discussions with him about what they (or their U.S. Attorney friends in New York City) have found. My prediction: by early September, 2018, Michael Cohen will have flipped and pleaded guilty to certain federal crimes, his sentencing held in suspension as he cooperates with Mueller to implicate Trumputin in the collusion, obstruction of justice, money laundering and emoluments criminal charges which will be forthcoming.

One point which needs to be made clearly: Giuliani and Trumputin keep bloviating that "collusion" is not a crime. True, it is not spelled out as a crime in the U.S. Code, but "conspiracy" is. 18 U.S. C. Section 371 states as follows:

"If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof in any manner or for any purpose, and if any one or more of such persons do any act to effect the object of the conspiracy, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both... One example given is that if you agree to drive the getaway car in a bank robbery, and are apprehended with your fellow bank robbers on your way in the car to the bank with all the weapons, ski masks and other accouterments used to rob the bank, you are guilty of participating in a conspiracy to commit a federal crime (robbing a bank), even though you never actually reached the bank. The crime is based on your 'intent,' and that intent is clear."

Likewise, it was the intent of Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort to violate U.S. law by conspiring with a foreign power (Russia) to interfere in the 2016 Presidential election by holding the June, 2016 meeting with the four Russian spies in Trump Tower in New York City, one floor below Donald's office, in order to get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. And the person who was "driving the car" to this meeting, figuratively speaking, was the President of the Electoral College of the United States, who gave the go ahead to hold the meeting, boasted about it publicly before it happened (by stating that he would hold an important news conference about Hillary Clinton early the next week), received a report of the meeting immediately after it happened, and directed the cover-up story regarding the meeting after it became public (that it was only about adoption of Russian children). This was a conspiracy, and a federal crime...

Just after Labor Day, starting September 4, 2018, the Congress will be back in session from their August slumber, grand jurors will have returned home from their August vacations, and Mueller and his staff will be ramping up for the Fall fun they will lay upon us. Mueller will take a few days in early September to add to and clean up some of the indictments he has obtained from the grand jury. On Friday, September 14, 2018, massive indictments of all of Trumputin's associates who participated in any way in the criminal conspiracy to assist the Russians in causing him to be elected President of the United States, in obstructing justice, in laundering Russian money, and in violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, will be revealed publicly. "It's Mueller Time."

The indictments will be breathtaking in their scope: his family members Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner, his loyal (and disloyal) aides Paul Manafort, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Stephen Miller, former Senator and AG Jeff Sessions, and many others, some of whose names have not yet surfaced, and Congressmen Devin Nunes and Dana Rohrabacher, his Russia-lovers in Congress who have carried his water. And Mueller will name three unindicted co-conspirators -- President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If I am wrong, I will travel to Russia to apologize personally to Dictator Putin for my mistakes. Or rather, I will send my cranky Uncle Eddie in my place.

