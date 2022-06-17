Spirit of seeing

What is my life worth

If I don't save a life if I can?



I was driving to an eye appointment in Middlebury.

Yes, curiously, in light of this tale,

I was picking up my new glasses.

I took the country way,

The back way.



I had been driving about 20 miles

Halfway

When a turtle appeared in my mind's eye.

It was a medium sized turtle.

The image held like a fixed projection

For about thirty seconds

As if the projectionist just wanted

To make sure I got it

And then it faded.



Since I hadn't been thinking about turtles

I started scanning ahead

Just in case it was a premonition,

A preview of the real thing.

But then, of course,

My rational mind stepped in,

Gingerly, but somewhat patronizing:

"What are the chances? (it mused).

You're always seeing things.

There's no turtle.

Enjoy the drive.

You're not a psychic."



But another part of me weighed in:

"Hold your horses!

Turtle time is different than people time.

Maybe this turtle hasn't started

Across the road yet.

Maybe I saw something that hasn't happened yet."

This silenced my rational mind.

(I dare say it was intrigued!)



I arrived at my eye appointment on time.

Wearing my new prescription

I ordered a latte at the local cafe',

Sat at a table, caught up on my emails,

Picked a few things up at the co-op

And headed home.



About halfway home,

I noticed the car ahead of me

Passed over a large object in the road.

It was the turtle I saw earlier!

I recognized it from about 300 feet away.

It was in my lane but closer to the double line.



Because I had seen it before, I was primed

To know what to do.

The car behind me was a hundred feet back.

We were all moving about 50 Miles an hour.

I slowed down, steering to the left.

Straddling the double line and the turtle.

I passed over the turtle and stopped.

I flicked my flashing lights on.

I opened my door and left it open.

I walked behind my car

And there it was,

A medium sized snapper,

About the size of a dinner plate.

I knew from previous experience

That it would try and bite me

As soon as I picked it up.

(If you pick up a snapper

By gripping the back of its shell

Behind its rear legs with both hands,

It can't bite you,

But when it tries,

An ancient reflex kicks in

And you might drop it.

Also, it will try

With its powerful clawed feet

To push your hands off.

With a snapper under, say, 4 or 5 pounds

You can pick it up by its tail.

Any larger than that

You risk damaging its tail.)



I carried the irate turtle across a small patch of field

To a soggy spot where the meadow transitioned to marsh

And released it.

Only when I turned around did I notice that

The car in front of mine had also stopped

And was waiting for me to return to my car.

They wanted to be part of the rescue,

Whereas the car behind me

Angrily passed my car and the lead car

Before I was back in my car.



I would like to conclude my little story

With a quote by David James Duncan

In his wonderful book, My Story as Told by Water:

"Life itself sometimes hangs by a thread

Made of nothing but the spirit

In which we see."