 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 14 Share on Twitter 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/9/19

Spineless, craven Republicans and Trump sow the seeds of hate that proliferate mass shootings

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   17 comments
Author 23439
Message Michael Payne
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)

spineless
spineless
(Image by bloviatingzeppelin.net)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
https://bloviatingzeppelin.net

There is a darkness hanging over America, a symbol of the hatred that has spawned a plague of mass shootings across this country. It's an infectious disease that could be treated successfully with the proper cures, but this president and Republicans block every attempt to do so.

D.J. Trump, aka, the Prince of Darkness, is in control of this government and this country, and his #1 objective is to spread his agenda of hatred across this country. It's designed to establish deep divisions within this society. He uses the strategy of "Divide and Conquer", defined as "to gain or maintain power by generating tension among others, especially those less powerful so that they cannot unite in opposition."

He cares not about the carnage and the suffering mass shootings are causing. He keeps fanning the flames of hatred that are escalating the incidences of these horrific acts. The more mass shootings that take place in America the more people will lapse into a state of fear and anxiety.

- Advertisement -

That is quite frightening is that we are seeing a growing amount of paranoia in this society as people are react ing with great fear when they hear something that sounds like gunfire. Just recently, in Times Square, NY, we witnessed huge numbers of people running for their lives. They panicked when they heard what they believed to be gunshots. There were no gunshots or danger in that what they heard was a motorcycle backfiring.

As Americans continue to watch as this succession of mass shootings unfolds in America, especially after the latest ones in Gilroy, CA, El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, their fear and anxiety are mounting. They realize that there is nowhere in this country that they can go without being possible targets of someone using powerful firearms, including military-style assault weapons.

People in other nations are aghast at what they see happening in our country, they are in a state of disbelief as these ongoing mass shootings continue, and the fact that the US government is doing absolutely nothing to bring this situation under control. They say, "What in the world is happening in and to that country and its people?"

- Advertisement -

Americans slaughtering their fellow Americans. The US military has been spending trillions of dollars all across the world to maintain a military empire like no other in world history and has been fighting foreign terrorists that it says threaten America. But this threat from foreign terrorists is nothing compared to the massive threat that this country's domestic terrorists pose. And, what is incomprehensible is that this government is spending almost nothing to combat the terrorists on American soil.

How many more mass shootings must happen, how many more Americans must be gunned down, how much more blood must be shed, before this miserable excuse for a president and these gutter-minded Republicans do what the huge majority of the people of this country want them to do?

What could not be more clear is that the America government has never attempted to control the number of firearms that are allowed to be produced by gun manufacturers. The gun industry decides how many guns it will manufacture and sell, including assault weapons and huge ammunition magazines.

That's not the case in the other 31 developed nations - only in America. And that's why this country now has something like 340 million firearms of various types, including millions of assault weapons, within its population. That's more guns than people in America and that's a sad commentary on this nation.

These Republican Trump puppets are low-level politicians who do not pledge allegiance to this country or its people that pay them huge annual salaries for doing nothing constructive. They pledge allegiance to those who fill their campaign coffers with dark money.

These mass shootings are turning America into a giant shooting gallery with normal, peaceful American adults and children as the targets.

- Advertisement -

Have the Republicans and Trump done anything constructive to even try to find the ways to stop this madness that is engulfing our country? Not a thing, and every time there is a mass shooting, all they do is to look the other way and develop new ways to see that the NRA and the gun industry are not blamed.

Depraved Republicans have sold their souls to the NRA and the gun manufacturers. Even after the horrific mass shootings in Sandy Hook, CT, Las Vegas, NV, and Parkland, FL, they have refused to do anything whatsoever to deal with this monumental problem.

We have a president who, since he took office, has fueled the fires of hatred and dissension. He has sown the seeds of this hatred and now is reaping the results; the spreading of extreme fear and great anxiety across this society. The children of America, as they leave for school, have this fear that they can be gunned down at any given time. Just think about how this is having a huge negative effect on their ability to learn.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Payne Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on OpEdNews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 17 comments  Post Comment

Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 491 articles, 2674 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Whether we realize it or not, or want to admit it, this out of control gun problem is the greatest one currently in America. It and Trump's overall agenda of hatred are tearing apart the fabric of this country. It is generating high levels of stress and great fear in this society and if we do not see this government make this its #1 priority, and soon, this situation will become irreversible.

Only if the people of America rise en masse and demand that these corrupted politicians put an end to this madness, will this situation come under control. As Bernie Sanders has said, what we need to see in America is a Peoples' Revolutionimages

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 3:39:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 491 articles, 2674 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I'm waiting for some of those spineless, craven Trump supporters to come here and tell us all how they can look at themselves in the mirror when they accept and condone all the many bizarre, cruel, senseless, and dangerous things that this pathetic president is doing and advocating. Where are all these spineless, craven Trump supporters? Hiding?? There are more and more of them now inhabiting this website but suddenly they remain in silence.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 2:11:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Old Codger

Become a Fan
Author 23441

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 9 fans, 37 articles, 1 quicklinks, 4964 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Yes, I am a Trump supporter. I don't hide that fact. However, experience has taught me that there are some things that are best left unsaid in some potential debates. Gun control is one of those. Abortion is another one. Who is best poised to lead the country is another big one.


I am a Trump supporter. I am also a long time NRA member. Whilst I may be a NRA member, that doesn't mean that I own any assault rifles. Nor do I personally believe that members of the general public should own them.


Having said that, I would be remiss if I didn't point out that America is the land of excesses. We need only to glance around us and gander at the number of grossly obese people who pose a health risk for themselves and those close to them and project the health costs on the rest of society.


Look at the high horse power cars and trucks. Are they really necessary as they further damage the environment?


We have to approach gun control with basic common sense. There are simply too many guns in the hands of too many people. Banning any type of gun will achieve a very small compliance rate. When gun control is part of the public discussion, gun sales increase.


This is a "liberal" feel good issue. America can't ban guns like Australia did. The American psychic is too strong. Incidentally, Australia has a significant amount of illegal guns. Why no mass shootings? Chalk it up to the Australian way of life.


As for what Trump says, who am I to criticize him? There is this thing called freedom of speech. I may not agree, but I will defend his right to say it.




Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 3:46:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 491 articles, 2674 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Old Codger:   New Content

Well, hey, then what you need to do is simply this: take the following from me and please put forth your best answers to the questions I have posed. And do this one thing for me; when you consider your answer to each point I made, could you also do it by thinking about the principles of ethics and morals. And, if you think that what he says and does is entirely in line with those principles then tell me how in the living world that possibly could be.


"Where are all those zealous worshipers of Trump who accept and condone his venomous insults, especially to women who he has called fat, dumb, low IQ, and other terrible names; who calls the free press the enemies of the people, who tried in every way to block the Russian investigations, who is in an unholy alliance with Putin, Kim Jong-un, and Mohammed bin Salman?

Where are those who strongly support every move he makes like ignoring the rule of law, blocking every attempt at Congressional oversight, who calls immigrants rapists, murderers, drug dealers, who separates small kids from their parents and puts them in cages? Who watches as mass shootings by domestic terrorists take place and then almost immediately meets with the NRA to discuss strategies to do nothing about guns and, especially murderous assault weapons?

Where are they, why don't they step up and defend this pathetic, unAmerican who does everything for personal gain and refuses to do what is right for this country and its people?

Where are they, hiding behind Trump somewhere?"



Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:02:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Old Codger

Become a Fan
Author 23441

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 9 fans, 37 articles, 1 quicklinks, 4964 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

And now to respond to the first set of issues.


THE TRUMP INSULTS: The first thing that I do is look at the person he is talking about. Are they in fact fat or dumb? Can the truth be an insult? Does she have a low IQ or has she gotten involved in something that she should have had enough sense not to get involved in?


What he calls the "free press" is him merely stating an opinion. To go one step further, is the press REALLY free?


I see no evidence that he tried to block the Russia investigation. That seems to be a liberal pipe dream that ultimately had no basis.


I can't get upset at the terms he uses to identify illegal immigrants. Once they cross the border they are criminals and it is up to them to challenge any label that is assigned to them. It is an American tradition to say unkind things about criminals.


Instead of blaming Trump for what happens to kids when they are caught commiting a crime:.i.e. entering the country illegally, blame their parents. They are the ones who caused the problem. Save the spiel about US policies causing the problem. The US is never going to admit that it's the cause of anything.


Prove your accusation that Trump is meeting with the NRA after every mass shooting. Or, please retract the statement.


I personally think that Trump has done a lot for the country and all Americans. I fear that you wouldn't believe that Trump has done anything good for the people of this country. Your hatred of the man, combined with your political leanings, I believe do not allow you to be objective on that subject.


From all indications at this point in time, it does not appear that the Democrats have any candidate that can unseat Trump. Sanders is a no-go, that the Democrats will never support. Harris has a bit of a chance of getting the nomination, not because of anything other than she is a female and somewhat black. As such, she meets the Democrats criteria for putting America on the right track. She can be America's proof that the country is not holding minorities back.



Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 9:36:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 491 articles, 2674 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Old Codger:   New Content

You said, " I personally think that Trump has done a lot for the country and all Americans." You can't begin to do it with explicit facts. I challenge you to name those things and I don't want to hear about the $1.5 trillion gift to Corporate America. Be explicit or remain silent.


I should have made it clearer about Trump meeting with the NRA. He has met with them many times and definitely after the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, not after every one.


You see no evidence of collusion when Mueller documented over 100 meetings between Trump family members, Trump associates, and the Russians. You couldn't see the evidence if you tried.


If you knew what you were talking about you would know that people fleeing other countries and asking for asylum are not criminals. But you clearly don't.


Who is the criminal? Trump, based on the Mueller report, clearly committed obstruction of justice 10 times and thereafter has blocked every attempt by Congress, the House, to have key witnesses testify; that also is clear obstruction. He is the criminal and when he gets out of office in 2020 or later there will be scores of state and federal law enforcement agencies on his tail and, hopefully, he will be put into prison for the rest of his life.


Here's a guy who looks like he licks the boots of Putin, Kim Jong-un, and Mohammed bin Salman. When has an American president ever taken part in an unholy alliance like this one before? Never.


When I wrote this article my intent was to get these zealous, rabid, Trump supporters to quickly challenge my contentions and, while most of them remained silent because they have no way of justifying what he does, you came forward and have been the perfect example of a Trump worshiper and apologist for all the unethical, immoral things he has done.


Take a good look in the mirror and think about your blind allegiance to this pathetic excuse for a president and an American. I repeat the perfect example.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 10:36:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 491 articles, 2674 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Old Codger:   New Content

What seems to be very clear is that you say that you are a Trump supporter but your views on the issues you mentioned appear to be the opposite of exactly what he is doing. You are offering up some positive solutions and all he does is make problem areas even more problematic. What is wrong here??

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 5:38:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Old Codger

Become a Fan
Author 23441

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 9 fans, 37 articles, 1 quicklinks, 4964 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

I respond to this one first, if for no other reason than to clarify a couple of things.


1. I don't believe I have offered any positive solutions to the problem short of telling all Americans that they have some screwed up attitudes and beliefs, across the board.


2. What Trump does or doesn't do is of little concern to me. He doesn't seek out my counsel and I certainly don't offer it to him.


3. We may not view the same areas as being problematic. The way I would approach certain things may be different and with different verbiage, but the end result may or may not be the same.


What is wrong here is that you are an activist that wants to see major changes and according to some type of liberal screed. In any event, you, and all other liberals, are totally opposed to anything Trump does. I may not agree with how Trump gets a particular result, but am generally satisfied with the end result that is achieved.


To that one might be inclined to call me a heartless S.O.B. I'm comfortable with that handle and certainly have no intention of challenging that particular "term of endearment.". It has been well earned over the decades. :-)





Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 8:31:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 491 articles, 2674 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Old Codger:   New Content

I have no idea why you support Trump and how you feel he has achieved ANY results that really benefit most Americans. And, further, I'm not simply a liberal (even though most people know that the definition of liberal is "being open-minded." I'm what we call a progressive in that I want to do things and find solutions to the great many problems this country has right now and do what Trump and his spineless, Republicans who have sold their soul to the NRA and to those who fill their coffers with dark money refuse to do.


And let me say this and you can think what you wish about it. I have plenty of ideas on how to address and fix these problems and I can guarantee you that they are head and shoulders above anything Trump could possibly think of: on what our military should be doing instead of launching illegal wars and maintaining a massive empire, intimidating other nations.


How to get the vast amount of money out of the Congress which does nothing but create political prostitutes and take poisoned money totally out of our elections; would install all kinds of election procedures, computer systems, and other means to prevent further interference by Russia and other countries. The election campaign would be far, far shorter and the debates would be real debates, not the junk they currently are.

I would make mass shootings an extrmely high priority and make Congress work night and day to come up with effective solutions and would ban all assault weapons and high capacity magazines in one minute; put restrictions on the number of firearms that the gun industry could produce and find the way to send the NRA into never land. This madness, this plague/epidemic would be put under control and any politician who worked against it would be targeted a landslide defeat in some election.


I could put forth a plan for some kind of effective universal health care program, I would reinstall the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran Nuclear Agreement, come up with an effective immigration system in which no small children would ever be separated from their parents and never live in cages. All these things that he couldn't do and has no intention whatsoever of ever doing.


Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 9:09:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Old Codger

Become a Fan
Author 23441

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 9 fans, 37 articles, 1 quicklinks, 4964 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

As much as I would like to discuss all of this with you, I am severely limited in my ability to do so given that I don't have a computer and am limited to using my cell phone. Takes to long to respond to things.


I also recognize that neither of us are going to change each other's minds on anything political. We both have different opinions and perspectives, and we'll have to leave it at that. Unlike you, I have no desire to change the world or the US of A. I only know what works for me and my family and certainly don't want to give the impression that I know what is best for everyone else.


I do note however that a true progressive hasn't been elected President in recent years. The pendulum keeps on going back and forth. Given that progressives seem so hard to please, it's unlikely that they are going to prevail in any national election in the foreseeable future. Their best chance was Sanders, but the party he chose to align himself with shafted him and the entire progressive wing. Democrats are quite adept at screwing themselves.


Keep on fighting my friend. I'm certainly not going to stand in your way. My race in life is nearly run. My descendants, even though we share many of the same beliefs, are going to have to deal with many of the same things we deal with today. To that end, it is their world, good or bad, that they will inherit. We can only hope they make the best of it.





Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 2:22:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Becky Comstock

Become a Fan
Author 512956

(Member since Jan 23, 2019), 132 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Old Codger:   New Content
"Australia has a significant amount of illegal guns. Why no mass shootings? Chalk it up to the Australian way of life."

You've accurately targeted the real answer as to why violence, gun related or otherwise, occurs within a society. The particular tools used are of little importance; the reasons for the tools being used are of course at the root of the problem.

Japan has a suicide problem. There's no guns, so people use knives, or whatever means necessary. The problem is not the knives, or the tall buildings. It's Japanese society and why it seems to cause such unhappiness and discontentment.

If there were no guns, people like the El Paso and Dayton shooters would have simply turned to other means by which to quench their sick, root compulsions. And those means just might end up being far more deadly.

If we're really concerned about violence, perhaps we should focus on its root causes, not its ultimate means of expression, by which time it's way too late. There are a thousand ways to address these root problems, and most of them involve personal hands on action on a one-to-one level. Not some new gun law. Every minute wasted on demonizing guns, or whatever next tool might become popular were they to disappear, is a minute that could be spent doing something that can actually change a person's course in life for the better. And that person is then in a premium position to make his own contribution.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 10:41:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 491 articles, 2674 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Becky Comstock:   New Content

You sure have some kind of really deep insight into this monumental problem, that's for sure. No it's not really the guns because it's everyone knows that int using a knife or a club one can kill masses of people such as happened in almost every one of these mass shootings as one can with an assault weapon with a bump stock or a huge ammunition cartridge that can kill hundreds in a matter of a couple of minutes.


You are one of those who is not contributing to the solutions to this problem, you are a huge part of the problem itself. If you want to continue to let assault weapons slaughter your fellow Americans then you are to be pitied and you should be ashamed of yourself.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 2:49:49 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Old Codger

Become a Fan
Author 23441

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 9 fans, 37 articles, 1 quicklinks, 4964 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Your sarcasm is duely noted. In actuality, it is people who are doing the killing. Another point is that it's extremely difficult to control people, especially those who are hell bent on making some sort of a statement.


One solution to the problem is mandatory mental health screening of all gun owners. Of course, since a person can "flip out" without any advance notable symptoms, the mental health screenings have a major flaw.


Banning certain types of weapons will work ONLY if all such weapons can be confiscated. Nigh unto impossible. Ban the ammunition? Nigh unto impossible for many reasons.


Your proposals have too many flaws to be workable. They at the bare minimum require compliance from the public. The second amendment will be your biggest challenge because of what gun owners believe it means.

The key word there is BELIEVE.


Until you can propose something that is workable, you are spinning your wheels and alienating a whole lot of people that you really need on your side. I would suggest that you tone down your rhetoric a bit. Provide some workable solutions and recognize that you are dealing with people who don't see the same solutions you do.



Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:50:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 491 articles, 2674 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Where are all those zealous worshipers of Trump who accept and condone his venomous insults, especially to women who he has called fat, dumb, low IQ, and other terrible names; who calls the free press the enemies of the people, who tried in every way to block the Russian investigations, who is in an unholy alliance with Putin, Kim Jong-un, and Mohammed bin Salman?


Where are those who strongly support every move he makes like ignoring the rule of law, blocking every attempt at Congressional oversight, who calls immigrants rapists, murderers, drug dealers, who separates small kids from their parents and puts them in cages? Who watches as mass shootings by domestic terrorists take place and then almost immediately meets with the NRA to discuss strategies to do nothing about guns and, especially murderous assault weapons?


Where are they, why don't they step up and defend this pathetic, unAmerican who does everything for personal gain and refuses to do what is right for this country and its people?


Where are they, hiding behind Trump somewhere?

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 3:56:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Fred W

Become a Fan
Author 8452

(Member since Oct 30, 2007), 1 fan, 197 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I don't believe that all of "the press" is an enemy of the people, but on the other hand, many of the policies, both foreign and domestic, of the NYT, the Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC are enemies of the people. I believe that also of the FBI, NSA, and CIA.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:54:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 491 articles, 2674 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Fred W:   New Content

And I believe that Trump and his sick Republican bootlickers and supporters are the worst thing that has ever happened to America; a cancer on the body of our nation.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:23:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Old Codger

Become a Fan
Author 23441

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 9 fans, 37 articles, 1 quicklinks, 4964 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Michael Payne:   New Content

Calling people "sick" just because they hold different beliefs than you is a far cry from the professionalism one think you should be exibiting on a forum that you contribute to. Just another reason why you can't seem to have a meaningful conversation with someone who's views you don't agree with. I can assure you that you are way off base with that comment. I somehow expected a bit better from you, but I suspect that I miss judged you.



Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 7:36:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 