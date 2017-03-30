Iceberg in Newfoundland Canada
(Image by natalielucier) Permission Details DMCA
No. I'm not talking about the icebergs which will be melting faster because of Donald Trump's genocidal approach to climate change. I'm talking about his secret orders, operations and mechanations.
First, some assumptions:
So, the iceberg I am talking about is the mass of secret, hidden actions, directives, policies and orders Trump has spewed. I can't provide links that show they exist because they are secret. But this is the way Trump rolls-- and I'm pretty sure it's also the way his pair of Steves-- Bannon and Miller operate. I'm not alone.
Trump is hiding something. This is why he continues to lie & distract from investigations.The truth will be uncovered & he will be impeached at
- Advertisement -
— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 29, 2017
Here are some guesses of some of Trump's and his people's secret moves, machinations, orders and plots: