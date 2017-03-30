Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Speculating on What's Below the Surface in Trump's Iceberg

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/30/17

From flickr.com: Iceberg in Newfoundland Canada {MID-71246}
Iceberg in Newfoundland Canada
(Image by natalielucier)   Permission   Details   DMCA

No. I'm not talking about the icebergs which will be melting faster because of Donald Trump's genocidal approach to climate change. I'm talking about his secret orders, operations and mechanations.

First, some assumptions:

  • Trump is a chronic liar.

  • Trump does things to further his narcissistic interests.

  • Trump is using and will continue to use his power as president to consolidate his power and help him win a second term.

    • So, the iceberg I am talking about is the mass of secret, hidden actions, directives, policies and orders Trump has spewed. I can't provide links that show they exist because they are secret. But this is the way Trump rolls-- and I'm pretty sure it's also the way his pair of Steves-- Bannon and Miller operate. I'm not alone.

    Here are some guesses of some of Trump's and his people's secret moves, machinations, orders and plots:

  • He'll start wars-- not just one. And he'll do it by sending troops, seals, helicopters, etc. to multiple places-- Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, N. Korea, Somalia, South America...

  • He and the "Steves" will abuse their access to spy agency information, perhaps setting up their own terminals so any judicial moderation is circumvented. Don and his Steves are vindictive creatures.

  • He'll use undercover agents to infiltrate activist organizations-- on the left and, on the right-- teapartiers, for example.

  • He'll make deals that make his businesses and his family's businesses money.

  • He'll secretly signal to foreign agents and corporations ways they can buy his influence by doing business with people and companies he designates

  • He will make money off of the damage or expected damage his attack on climate change regulations will cause

  • He'll build his base of funders and influencers by cutting deals with companies that benefit from his deregulation

    Well Said 5   Supported 4   Must Read 3  
    View Ratings | Rate It

    Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

    Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

    Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

    Rob is, with (more...)
     

    The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

    Most Popular Articles by this Author:

    A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

    Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

    Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

    Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

    Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

    Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

    Maxwell

    Author 4952

    (Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3072 comments


      New Content

    Main concern should be not the iceberg itself but the Titanic that's about to hit it.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 6:24:46 PM

    michael payne

    Author 23439

    (Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1874 comments


    Reply to Maxwell:   New Content
    How great is this? In this article Rob Kall refers to Trump and an iceberg. you refer to an iceberg and the Titanic and I just submitted an article this morning about both. I guess Trump and his bizarre policies and actions remind us about that very tragic event. One went down and the other is on the way down.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 5:18:17 PM

    Author 81598

    (Member since Sep 11, 2012), 2 fans, 446 comments


      New Content

    Trump would do all this and more, but he can't because he's insane and all his plans fail. There is no master plan; just his staff members using him for their own financial and immoral advantage. Clinton is the real President, and the sooner she is inaugurated the better for Americans and the world. Trump can easily be removed by charging him with treason, theft, fraud, sexual assault--any or all of these--and jailing him when he starts lying under oath.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 6:46:08 PM

    Daniel Geery

    Author 1198

    (Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


    Reply to Simon Leigh:   New Content
    Yikes! I gave a thumbs up, then realized you were advocating a total lunatic!!! So take my thump down, like to the lowest circle of Hell! Thank you.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 11:11:39 PM

    Anton Grambihler

    Author 5050

    (Member since Feb 22, 2007), 1 fan, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 623 comments, 10 diaries


    Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

    Click on the thumb again and your thumbs up will go away.

    Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:30:06 AM

    Daniel Geery

    Author 1198

    (Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


    Reply to Anton Grambihler:   New Content
    Why do I forget the obvious? Overload or Alzheimer's? Or both?!

    Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:06:21 PM

    Carol Jackson

    Author 61962

    (Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 261 comments


    Reply to Simon Leigh:   New Content

    Trump is going to take us to a whole new place, kind of like playing Monopoly with two year olds.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 3:25:38 AM

    Author 78852

    (Member since May 8, 2012), 2 fans, 57 comments


      New Content
    How about, he's part of the deep state, just like every other politician since Kennedy?

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:13:08 PM

    Daniel Geery

    Author 1198

    (Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


    Reply to foggygoggles:   New Content
    Nice goggles! But you need an Aquaglider.us. But wait a month for the greatly improved version.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 11:15:33 PM

    Author 78374

    (Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 328 comments


      New Content

    Regarding: "He'll make deals with despots, dictators and maybe even terrorists." "Maybe"? Deals have been in place with every one of them for decades and have steadily become more complicit each year. The real question is how much worse will he make them and their effect on the world. Absent Russia, his goal of increasing the military budget and strengthening ties with Israel provide a pretty good hint at the answer.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:30:31 PM

    Daniel Geery

    Author 1198

    (Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


    Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content
    Utterly and disturbingly true.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 11:20:04 PM

    Author 5009
    (Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2827 comments, 243 diaries


      New Content

    "He'll make deals with despots, dictators and maybe even terrorists."

    The deal's been struck with the first two, conveniently wrapped into one.

    Every single day that goes by brings another revelation as to how, and who aided and abetted.

    Endgame: weaken NATO, pulls us back from Europe, let Vlad the Enabler slide on on and do what he wants, where he wants, with no one to stand up and say "no."

    It's stupid as hell, but Trump doesn't care. He can go buy a tall, private island somewhere when Manhattan slides into the Atlantic.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:49:19 PM

    molly cruz

    Author 7804

    (Member since Sep 16, 2007), 13 fans, 14 articles, 350 quicklinks, 2294 comments, 14 diaries


      New Content
    Yes, thank you Mr. Trump, for turning our Glorious Ship of State into a Stinking Barge full of Garbage.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 8:50:18 PM

    Daniel Geery

    Author 1198

    (Member since Jul 9, 2009), 66 fans, 124 articles, 2988 quicklinks, 11892 comments, 179 diaries


    Reply to molly cruz:   New Content
    You do sum it up! Frightfully well.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 11:23:10 PM

    John Lawrence Ré

    Author 78374

    (Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 328 comments


    Reply to molly cruz:   New Content
    "Glorious Ship of State"? I guess you were on a south pole expedition these past 16 years.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 3:08:25 AM

    molly cruz

    Author 7804

    (Member since Sep 16, 2007), 13 fans, 14 articles, 350 quicklinks, 2294 comments, 14 diaries


    Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content
    I was kind of remarking on the fragility of that delusion as well as the contrast. Certainly something invited, allowed, condoned it.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 7:51:45 AM

    Author 508592

    (Member since Mar 30, 2017), 1 comments


      New Content
    So basically what you are saying is that Trump will be just like every other president we have had since Nixon....

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 10:55:49 PM

    Author 14196
    (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3036 comments, 213 diaries


      New Content

    If Trump truly wanted "a second term" he surely needs to "keep his head above water", fulfilling his campaign promises before the mid-term elections come up in 2018 - when #politics "takes center stage" and the voters once again decide who (Democrats return/Republicans remain in charge) holds political power in the 116th congress.

    He only has one year 2017 to get real busy - so far though, he has not #RepealedObamacare or come up with "everybody got to be covered".


    To Investigate 9/11 - Trump's ultimate Litmus Test
    (Image by Voltaire.net)     Permission Details DMCA

    He still needs to quickly bring #BringJobsBack, #5-7%EconomicGrowth, #EndNationBuilding, #EndRegimeChange, #AuditTheFed, #EndTheNationalDebt #RestoreGoodRelationsWithRussia #RestoreRuleOfLaw, #reveal ("WHO really knocked down the World Trade Center - 'it wasn't the Iraqis' - Donald Trump).

    To #Investigate 9/11 - Trump's ultimate "Litmus Test"/#LookBack - Bring Bush to justice #NurembergPrinciples.

    Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 11:44:29 PM

    molly cruz

    Author 7804

    (Member since Sep 16, 2007), 13 fans, 14 articles, 350 quicklinks, 2294 comments, 14 diaries


    Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

    He rode in on those horses but please don't dare him to feed them; because neither he nor any old GOP cavalier ever intended to. However I have long held the premonition that he will end up exposing all of those pillars of the Right for what they have been, by forcing them to their logical absurdity and dragging them into the spotlight; whether he intended to or it's just beautiful irony and, it's quite a show.

    Did anybody ever see the old Donald Southern comedy "Start the Revolution Without Me?" There's a scene at a masked ball where everyone is passing notes to everyone else calling for this or that assassination, or other intrigue. It's sort of my metaphor as to the state of the White House. But, behind all the shouting about the giant Red Herring Russia, the Keystone is flowing, the other one not far behind, it's OK to pollute rivers with toxic sludge, Planned Parenthood is getting the ax, and we can't trust the media to ignore the headline grabbers and focus on matters of consequence.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:12:33 AM

    Lance Ciepiela

    Author 14196
    (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3036 comments, 213 diaries


    Reply to molly cruz:   New Content

    Suddenly, the democrats (e.g. Maxine Waters) are talking about impeaching Trump - obviously hoping "no one will notice" that it was the democrats, led by an #untrustful Pelosi, who took impeachment "off the table for (Bush & Cheney - "Nuremberg at the Dawn of the 21st Century"), who certainly could have "pinned to the wall" (figuratively speaking of course) on any one of Kucinich's thirty five articles of impeachment ("the presidency of George W Bush and the Iraq War").

    Aside from the fact the Republicans are in charge of congress and it's a better than 100% chance they (Ryan/McConnell) won't be impeaching a fellow Republican like President Trump.

    However, democrats do "have a knack" for "rabble rousing" but they surely can't be relied on to actually deliver ("no one is above the law not even the president" - Barack Obama, well said, except was "an open-ended obstruction of justice").

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 2:32:41 PM

    Jill Herendeen

    Author 85573

    (Member since Feb 2, 2013), 8 fans, 1379 comments


    Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content
    ...can't you see the Republicans preferring Pence, though?

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 6:26:23 PM

    Author 45196

    (Member since Feb 14, 2010), 12 fans, 12 articles, 66 comments


      New Content

    How do any of these predictions differ in substance from the Reagan/Bush41/Clinton/Bush43/Obama-Clinton track records? It just looks like a new gang muscling in on the GOP and Dems criminal territory.

    This list of predictions precisely describes the established 35-year collective resume of his predecessors. Trump just talks (loudly and obnoxiously with incomplete sentences) about what the Dems did quietly and the GOP did noisily with fantastic lies, with the advantage that, as a low-hanging pinata, he is generating excited opposition that the smooth-talking slicksters and double-talking shysters were able to largely avoid.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 3:09:06 AM

    John Lawrence Ré

    Author 78374

    (Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 328 comments


    Reply to JACK DRESSER:   New Content
    Completely agree. A succession of liberitnes and miscreants who shill for the war profiteers and exploit the vulnerable. Not one of them has an ounce of integrity.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 3:22:50 AM

    Rob Kall

    Author 1
    (Member since Jun 5, 2005), 307 fans, 2261 articles, 5122 quicklinks, 5375 comments, 490 diaries


    Reply to JACK DRESSER:   New Content
    You're right, except for, perhaps the scale of corruption and influence buying. And most of us here would probably agree that Hillary would have done the same, except, perhaps for being smarter in being more opaque about it. Trum is a clumsy oaf when it comes to subtlety-- or maybe not That's the iceberg part.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 2:46:26 PM

    Terry Smythe

    Author 47887

    (Member since Apr 23, 2010), 2 fans, 77 comments


    Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

    The "tip of the iceberg" is, at least in part, the insidious dismantling, in broad daylight, of our government structures that have been arduously created over 60+ years. The outrageous bloviation serves as a distraction that the utterly corrupt nightly "news" carefully focuses on to the exclusion of the cancer being injected into every agency & function of our "social democracy"
    Question: Is Lynch's demand for immunity a pretext for allowing him to "take the fall" without penalty, and allow Pres Bannon & Trump to remain unindicted and free to continue the wreckage. ....?
    And will Trump begin escalating hostility with Putin - with the real danger of war - as a smoke screen to alarm & distract from the commission of multiple treasons and the already underway profiteering of the extended Trump family?
    Les Moonves admitted skewing coverage of the campaign ("We're making a ton of money off it and it's so much fun") in order to tighten the race, thereby exposing Big Media's suborning (misprision) of those serial treasons. Will anyone pay a price for this astounding betrayal?
    By the time the "investigations" eject these rancid cretins from power, the structural damage begun by Bush/Cheney will be vast & irreparable - Reverend Wright nnailed it: the chickens are coming home with vengeance. Narcissus, Pandora, King Midas and, last but not least, Humpty Dumpty.
    This place has been an asylum since before the Salem Witch Trials. Greg Palast's "Armed Madhouse has arrived.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 5:57:15 PM

    Author 61784

    (Member since Mar 21, 2011), 30 fans, 1 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3558 comments


      New Content

    Well, let's face it. Aside from a brief interruption in the late 60s to early 70s, this country has been sliding towards fascism since the end of WWll and maybe even before.

    It's all been carefully covered up of course, but the evidence was there for anyone who cared to look for it.

    We were bound to end up with someone like Trump as long as the public remained mostly clueless as to the true nature of those who pull the strings in Washington. History is a great guide.

    So far he has acquiesced to the Deep State on policy, at least in terms of foreign policy. They obviously don't care what he does domestically.

    I agree he is extremely secretive and could be planning all kinds of mischief with his weird wrecking ball crew. The problem is, the entire Washington Establishment is such a den of self-serving thieves and back stabbers and the corporate press thoroughly in service to the above, how can we defend ourselves against whatever it is Trump is planning?

    Solidarity with each other and just as importantly, with the victims of our wars may be our only chance of surviving these times.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 4:23:37 PM

    John Lawrence Ré

    Author 78374

    (Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 328 comments


    Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content
    Hi Lois -- Agree except the part about the late 60s early 70s. You could easily make the same case there, too, viz: "...acquiesced to the Deep State on policy, at least in terms of foreign policy. They obviously don't care what he does domestically." Certainly LBJ traded the lives of the Southeast Asians for the Great Society. It was his Faustian bargain. The point is this is a state that is, was and always will be run by the MIC...like Sparta, the oligarchs strut a virtual power, but the army's boss.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:09:27 PM

    Lois Gagnon

    Author 61784

    (Member since Mar 21, 2011), 30 fans, 1 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3558 comments


    Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

    Good point about LBJ. I guess I was thinking more about the push back against the MIC that took place during that time, as well as questioning the legitimacy of the capitalist system. But as we all know, things got quiet after Kent State.

    If we're ever going to have a chance to topple the war machine, it's going to have to be a global effort. We can't do it by ourselves.

    Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:40:06 PM

    John Lawrence Ré

    Author 78374

    (Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 328 comments


    Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

    Thanks, Lois, but I don't think things got quiet after Kent State and Jackson State. In fact, as a student back then, we had an easier time organzing the strike at Columbia two years after Kent State than the original strike in 68. Also remember all the biggest and rowdiest anti-war marches in DC came AFTER Kent State. I think it was the media that created that myth about quieting down in the hopes it would become a self-fullfilling prophecy.

    The success of the anti-establishment acitivism in the 60s was largely the product of two phenomena: the draft and the slogan "the whole world's watching!" With the emergence of "think tanks," Nixon was able to begin the demise of activism by ending the draft and stopping the whole world from watching by co-opting media agendas as prescribed by the Powell Memorandum. We oeprate today in more obscurity as a result.

    One positive aspect we can build around is the fact that, unlike the 60s where the older generation was clearly reactionary to an overwelming extent, today the older generation has a large enlightened component, while the young are MORE activist oriented considering the absence of a draft and when you factor in Occupy and the support they gave to Sanders.

    Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 8:09:30 PM

    Author 503158

    (Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 198 comments


      New Content
    That was the deal: Nuclear war with Russia sooner under Clinton. Or Fascism with velvet gloves and war with Russia later, and/or environmental disaster under Trump.

    Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 1:24:26 AM

    Author 503158

    (Member since Jul 27, 2015), 3 fans, 198 comments


