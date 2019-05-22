 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Special Report: Whose Economy Is It? Ours.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments

From Smirking Chimp

- Advertisement -

Our city's economy -- what is it for? New York's has been very good at piling up profits and building tall buildings. But all that private profit has come at a cost to public services and public trust. Could it be different? In this special report, experts talk about the new conversations regarding economic democracy that are happening between labor unions and community members. Between residents, workers, and employers about how everyone's economy can move forward.

On our show we cover all sorts of models of economic democracy and community ownership, from the Preston Model to Fearless Cities to bottom up economies and just transitions.

Interest in the question of the economy is growing as evidenced by an oversubscribed conference held at what used to be the Murphy Center, now CUNY's newest college, the college for labor and urban studies.

- Advertisement -

New York City faces the serious challenges of any major city, specifically when it comes to inequality and climate risks. But with democratic majorities at both the city and state level in government, addressing those challenges is more possible now than it's been in decades. And some real experts are at the table, notably J. Philip Thompson, the city's deputy mayor for strategic policy initiatives. Who comes to the job with years of experience as a scholar and coalition builder, and urban planner.

An Excerpt from Our Conversation with J. Philip Thompson, Deputy Mayor of the City of New York

J. Phillip T.: For all of us wanting economic democracy, honest dialogue and deep unity across race and geography, we need to have a rough level of equality and resources and capacity.

- Advertisement -

Laura Flanders: What attracted you to working in New York? What's distinctive about New York City and it's capacity to advance economic democracy?

J. Phillip T.: Well New York has always been a leader in innovation, but also in people's movements. The reason we had created the City University of New York, which until the 1970s was free, was because of immigrant movements fought for that in the 1930s and won it. The reason we had the largest public hospital system in the country is because people fought for that and instituted it. The reason why we have public housing, it was originated in New York, in the lower east side, because people fought against slum housing.

And these programs created the great middle class that America takes great pride in, but it actually came from these kinds of initiatives and these kinds of struggles.

Laura Flanders: What do you lift up as the economic democracy initiatives that you're most proud of here in the city so far?

J. Phillip T.: Well, we are struggling with this, but one of the things that we're working on is actually using the institutions that I mentioned as anchor institutions. The hospitals alone the New York spends $12 billion a year buying goods and services. Why can't we use some of that $12 billion spend to build firms that are democratically run and controlled, that have the welfare of the community and their workforce as a priority?

Companies that actually have a civic core to them, why can't we build those kinds of companies? Because around the world there are plenty of examples. The idea that the private economy will take care of everyone's prosperity and all you have to do is leave it alone is a myth. And what we're really saying is, local government has to step up and we actually have to plan and ensure that our dollars, our public dollars are being used in the best possible way for the residents of this city.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Laura Flanders Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Laura Flanders is the host of "GRIT TV" the new, news and culture discussion program aired daily on Free Speech TV (Dish Network ch. 9415) and online at the popular blog site Firedoglake.com. Flanders also hosts RadioNation, on Air America (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Jeff Sessions Sets Back the Clock

WTF White Women?

Arundhati Roy on Fiction in the Face of Rising Fascism

Is Donald Trump Responsible for Violence? Yes.

The Strange Sticking Power of Rick Santorum

Welcome to Commonomics: How to Build Local Economies Strong Enough for Everyone

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 