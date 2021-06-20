"Speak UP" For White Parents With Financial Privilege



For months, Speak UP ran a campaign insisting that the parents of minority students were demanding that schools immediately reopen. They claimed that their polling and outreach proved that the teachers' union, UTLA, was wrong in their assertion that families from minority communities, who are more likely to be struggling economically, wanted a cautious reopening plan that also protected their hard-hit neighborhoods from the spread of COVID-19. However, when Los Angeles campuses did reopen, these students stayed home in much higher percentages than their peers from more affluent areas. Speak Up's claim about reopening turned out to be as fake as the Tweets one of their leaders posted in Austin Beutner's name."



The data presented in the "study" may only be showing the tip of the iceberg with how out of touch Speak UP was with communities that they pretend to represent. Despite the Los Angeles Times' description of this as a "survey," it was not conducted scientifically. The respondents were not selected using a random basis that is required to ensure an accurate representation and cross-section of the population. Instead, they were selected by Facebook algorithms to receive ads from Speak Up and it is, therefore, likely that the sample was skewed to include respondents that Facebook decided were more likely to embrace the organization's message.



While the leaders of Speak UP loathe unions and seek to destroy UTLA, they could learn a lot from how the teacher's union operates with their advocacy. Instead of speaking on behalf of challenged communities, UTLA offers a megaphone for groups like Students Deserve and Reclaim Our Schools. The union also backs their demands with action. For example, the teachers' strike in 2019 was largely about improving student outcomes."

