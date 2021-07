South Florida Democrat Helped Lead DeSantis Response to Covid-19

Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.



Broward County resident Jared Moskowitz stepped down from his DeSantis administration post on April 30. But the former leader of the Florida emergency management department continues to tell Sunshine State residents what he thinks they should do to protect themselves from a deadly virus. Moskowitz highlights his strategy on his Twitter account, where he calls himself Jared MASKowitz. He reinforced his commitment to mask-wearing by placing this pinned tweet at the top of the heap: Jared MASKowitz 😷 @JaredEMoskowitz MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS MASKS June 30th 2020 2,148 Retweets9,924 Likes

His support for mask-wearing contrasts with positions his former boss has taken. In a May 6 article published by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Moskowitz said, "The governor and I, you know, disagree on masks...That's not breaking news. I was very heavily supportive of more mask mandates or heavy messaging on masks, and the governor ultimately left that up for the local governments."

On Monday, in Tallahassee, DeSantis held a secret meeting that was revealed later to the press and public. According to the Orlando Sentinel, "As cases of COVID-19 surged across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a secret meeting in the Capitol on Monday with medical professionals, underlining his opposition to mask mandates for students."

Moskowitz also emphasizes how important it is for people to get vaccinated, making this statement on Twitter:

In a potentially subtle dig at DeSantis and right-wing Republicans who knock Dr. Anthony Fauci, Moskowitz tweeted a statement the doctor made when a GOP senator called him a liar at a hearing last week:

Jared MASKowitz 😷 @JaredEMoskowitz

For context, DeSantis is raising campaign money by selling merchandise mocking Dr. Fauci, a leading advocate of vaccines and mask-wearing. Fauci, though, agrees with DeSantis to this extent on masks, saying the federal government should not impose a mandate. DeSantis, in his secret meeting Monday with medical professionals, said he opposes mandates for school children.

What follows are the questions I emailed Moskowitz on July 25. I also sent him a second email a day later.

1 - State outreach workers in Florida knocked on doors to, among other things, help people sign up for Covid-19 vaccinations. Is this a constructive use of state workers? If yes, in what ways?

2- Gov. DeSantis last week told Floridians that vaccines save lives. As a former Emergency Management Director in the state, you must agree. Do you think Sunshine State residents who express hesitancy or opposition to taking a vaccine need to hear this message more from leaders? From other prominent people?

3- What else can the state do to drive up the vaccination rate?

4- What Covid-related recommendations did you make when you served in the DeSantis administration that were accepted and acted upon?

5- What Covid-related recommendations did you make that were rejected? 6- Is there anything else you would like to say about your service as Emergency Management Director? About how we can deal effectively with Covid-19?

On July 26, I also asked Moskowitz to comment on a CDC finding that all 67 Florida counties now have "high" levels of community transmission. Here is the question. What do you make of this? Can you provide context?