OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/27/22

Sources of Hope in these Dark Times

· It's necessary to feel deeply, and grieve for all that we have lost, and take in the difficulty of changing the political structure. The pain helps activate our built-in intelligence and spirit of community, so that we can clean up the mess we've made.

· We have the technology and problem-solving ability to turn things around, even now.

· Many people on the planet have taken down their ego parasols. let in the Creator, and are willing to make sacrifices for the greater good- spending their time and resources on opposing the juggernaut which is heading over the cliff. These efforts are somewhat uncoordinated, but still effective.

We are the people who care about life and future generations and work towards it. The internet is helping us to find each other and cooperate, which multiplies our efforts many times. We are coalescing.

Past generations have also faced calamities, and have received spiritual guidance which is passed down in the form of oral traditions or sacred writings. They record many instances of divine intervention, and make it clear that prayer and gratitude are rewarded.

· The sacred messages in most traditions foresee our times, the time when humanity outgrows its ecological niche. They also contain prophecies for our times, sometimes describing in detail events that we can recognize unfolding before us. This confirms the validity of the prophecies.

· The prophecies in most traditions foresee severe troubles, and then rescue, salvation, by the Creator and Sustainer of life. In some, rainbow warriors or shamballa warriors- spiritual warriors of some sort- show up with energy and guidance. You might be one. In other traditions, it's an avatar. These people help everyone to open to miracles and receive divine guidance.

· Personally, I was a child during the Cold War, and remember hiding under the desk from the H-bomb- and how ridiculous it seemed, when we knew the whole school would be obliterated. I didn't expect to see 30. When I was 35, I said to myself "We're still here", and got to work.

· When I turned 37, there was a divine intervention in my life. I had a resurgence of hope, and had two children. I still have hope and faith that Creator will show us how to save ourselves and life on our planet.

· Prayer helps, in many ways. It removes the parasol of ego. It aligns us with the source of goodness and life. It puts us in tune with like-minded people when we pray with others. It may even move Creator to respond.

· My guru said "Prayer- you talk, God listens. Meditation- you listen, God talks". We often receive inspiration after we pray.

· The future is unknown. It depends on our choices.

· Deut 30: 19 "This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, that you and your children may live""

 

Carol S. Wolman, MD is a psychiatrist in Northern California. A lifelong peace activist, she is helping to distribute a Peace Plan for the Holy Land- email her for a copy. She also a film producer with Paradise Cove Productions, currently
 

