Sortition: Government by Jury

The idea of randomly choosing members of a national legislature or parliament sounds weird. But then look at what we are getting now with conventional elections! The whole system seems designed to select people of marginal honesty, who seek public office to satisfy a craving for power and/or to profit financially. Ordinary people, if given power temporarily and the time to study the issues, with assistants to aid them, are likely to behave in a conscientious manner. It is generally accepted that people on juries generally do a good job. This approach to government was successfully used over 2000 years ago in Greece.

Text of article is at

1.cs.columbia.edu/~unger/articles/sortition.html

 

I am an engineer. My degrees are in electrical engineering and my work has been in the digital systems area, mainly digital logic, but also computer organization, software and theory. I am a Professor, Emeritus, Computer Science and Electrical
 

Stephen Unger

Choosing citizens at random to serve on juries to indict or try people for alleged criminal behavior is generally considered to serve the cause of justice. Ordinary people behave conscientiously in such these situations. Over 2000 years ago, the Greeks used a randomly chosen legislative body.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 3, 2018 at 1:20:35 AM

