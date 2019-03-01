 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Sorry, Russia-gaters; WikiLeaks Got the DNC Emails From Insider, not Russia

By       Message Ray McGovern       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/1/19

Author 2452
Become a Fan
  (175 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Ray McGovern Website

Democrats Take Aim at DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Democrats Take Aim at DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz
(Image by You Tube)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

VIPSers Binney and Johnson use the forensics that the FBI avoided doing.

Thinking back, President Barack Obama dropped a huge hint two days before he left office, using his last press conference to point out that the "conclusions of the intelligence community" regarding how WikiLeaks received the DNC emails were "inconclusive." The nerve! Daring to say that just 13 days after the U.S. intelligence Gang of Four briefed Obama up and down on their evidence-free "assessment" that WikiLeaks got the DNC emails via a Russian hack.

This was one time Obama summoned the courage to face down James (the-Russians-are-almost-genetically-driven-to-deceive) Clapper and other intelligence chiefs. After all, Obama is a lawyer. He "does evidence." In contrast, ex-CIA Director John Brennan, told Congress that he does not "do evidence."

- Advertisement -

Back in the day, the intelligence community "did evidence." As soon as the evidence-impoverished "Intelligence Community Assessment" was published on January 6, 2017, members of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) smelled a rat. That same day, former NSA Technical Director William Binney and Ray published "The Dubious Case on Russian Hacking."

Then came "The Gaping Holes of Russia-gate," and in July 2017 VIPS published their key forensic-based study "Intel Vets Challenge 'Russian Hack' Evidence," followed by "More Holes in the Russia-gate Narrative," by Binney and Ray.

Even Michael Cohen admitted yesterday that he had no "direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia." But, he added, "I have my suspicions." We intelligence analysts, back in the day, did not "do suspicions."

- Advertisement -

There are 1,001 other reasons to impeach President Donald Trump, if Nancy Pelosi had the courage. But politics, not the Constitution, reigns supreme in the people's House to which Founders bestowed an orderly political process to get rid of such a president. Shame on them all.


 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

Ray McGovern Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's Hayden Hidin'?

Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity

Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War

Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats

Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran

Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Duveen

Become a Fan
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 27 fans, 38 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2476 comments, 73 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

On NPR, one of their experts said that Trump just saying something like "great" when hearing that Wikileaks had "stolen" DNC emails smearing Hillary is enough to charge him with a crime. Talk about bottom of the barrel!

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 2, 2019 at 1:25:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 