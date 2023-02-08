 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/8/23

Sorry Joe. The Phrase is "Off the Table

3 comments

Joe Biden actually did an excellent job with his State of The Union Speech. But he had a brain fart, saying ending medicare and social security was "off the books," when he meant off the table. And it was harmless. But I refuse to believe that he he is the best the United States can do.

No matter how good a job he did with the SOTUS, he should not be the Democratic candidate in 2024. It is disgusting how blatantly the MSM are attempting to make his nomination appear to be an inevitability I had to change the channel, it was so offensive to see his former campaign manager, press secretary and centrist promoter Joy Reid tried to make it seem like his candidacy was ordained and inevitable. I switched to CNN which was just a little bit better.

It was great to see AOC refuse to go with Andrea Mitchell's efforts to get her to go with Joe.

Joe's reference to off the books, usually a criminal enterprise, instead of off the table was a relatively harmless slip. But it happened during one of the most important speeches of his life. Then he suggested the fossil fuels might not be with us for more than ten years. He deserved the mocking laughs he received. And my fear is that he has glitches like this while listening to important information and making crucial decisions.

Sure he's a nice guy with a lot more empathy than reptipublicans. But that is not enough.

The problem is the people in power within the Democratic party. They know where they stand with Joe Biden and ANY candidate who challenges him will shake things up. I call that, as John Lewis said, "making good trouble.

And it is not enough to get old Joe out of politics. We have to get a lot more over 70-year-olds out of power.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Scott Baker

(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
I thought Biden made a wonderful presentation last night, and mostly put to rest any fears that he doesn't have the stamina for the job. He even jabbed with some Republican hecklers; apparently, it's now OK to shout and curse at POTUS, like they do in Parliament to the much less powerful Prime Minister. How entertaining!

Biden has brain farts, it's true, but he also covered a sweeping and surprisingly progressive agenda, as even AOC was surprised to admit in a post-speech interview. Most of the items won't be approved by the Republican House (though how long it stays Republican is debatable, with George Santos under multiple investigations that make it unlike he will survive past summer and a Democrat likely to replace him, and Matt Geitz also under investigation).

But, it's likely that Garland has waited too long to start charging and prosecuting Trump for his various crimes. Technically, he can run for president again even if he's in a jail cell, which is extremely unlikely anyway, as socialist Eugene Debs did in the early 1920s. Only if he's found guilty of sedition or insurrection can he be barred, and then only by the divided Congress. Trump will stall any efforts to "get him" running out the clock until we're past the primaries and then the DOJ's policy against prosecuting active candidates will shut everything down. Jack Smith is proving to be as disappointing as Merrick Garland and his team which could not produce a single indictment in 2 years. Maybe the state and local cases will proceed, but they are mostly Civil cases, which would result in a fine at most.

I believe people will tire of DeSantis once he actually starts running. He is a boring speaker, too nerdy to excite the burn-it-down Trump base, and probably won't stand up to scrutiny once the press unleashes its full fury upon him. There's no one else and most of the other Republicans will cancel each other out, the same as the last time Trump ran, leaving the field to Trump, again.

Biden is still the best candidate to defeat Trump. That's the most important thing. The country will not survive another Trump term. Democracy will be replaced with fascism. We're barely hanging on already. If Biden can keep from deteriorating at the rate of most people when they pass 80, he's still the best bet.

I wish he had a different V.P.; I trust Kamela Harris less than Biden and I have no idea what she really stands for, if anything, beyond her own advancement. If Biden's too old, then Bernie's even too old(er). Two of Biden's likely competitors are already in his administration, Pete Buttigiege floundered as badly as Harris in 2020. I can't remember any of the others and neither can most Americans. Who else is a proven winner, and has the advantage of incumbency?

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023 at 10:01:24 AM

Author 0
Rob Kall

(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
I agree that Joe did a great job. But We need to make it okay for other candidates to come out as potential primary challengers. MSNBC, CNN, the Dem leadership are all doing everything they can to discourage anyone from even exploring the idea.

I hold people like James Clyburn in particular in contempt. It is thoroughly disgusting that SC, a solidly red state be made the first primary state. Swing states should be first-- Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, PA, Ohio, Nevada should all come before states that will absolutely go to reptipublicans.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023 at 10:30:46 AM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
I'm turned off by vitriol, but I think we agree that Biden is past it. It's not clear what his mental condition is, because sometimes he seems normal, even bordering on sharp. Then there are the times, ignored by the Democrat media (CNN/MSNBC), when he's confused and doddering. Regardless, as a Spectator writer has noted, the US has become a "gerontocracy".

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023 at 11:51:20 AM

