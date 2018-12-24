- Advertisement -



Dear Rabid Trump Supporters (71% of white Evangelicals)





Yes, the image of Donald Trump as the Baby Jesus is incredibly blasphemous, but, then again, so are you.





Making Trump The " Chosen One " is the next step to deifying a man who has lied consistently and made bullsh*t his raison de etre.

With Mueller's team closing in and the media exposing his lies ("I'm a self-made billionaire", "I have no ties to Russia", "There was no collusion"). With Trump childishly shutting down government for a Border Wall the majority of Americans do not care about. With Trump's playing the Christian Right for a fool ("Nobody reads the Bible more than I do"). With these and any crimes he has committed, the only line of defense for you, to twist yourselves into knots over, may be to make him the Second Son of God.





"The Chosen One" has worn thin, unless in choosing Trump, God's as bad at vetting as the Republican Party.





Please, This year's-long betrayal of Christianity, this insult to God's integrity must stop.

And it will stop. As this Presidential Aberration continues to be revealed as a semi-literate grifter mouthing words you want to hear, you will be laughed at and scorned for not seeing the man as he really is/was for over 2 years. And, as Mark Twain said, "Against the assault of laughter nothing can stand."





In his wake, You may not get the " Seven Mountains " chance to overtake the government (unless, of course, Mike Pence openly does your bidding which the House of Representatives may have something to say about).

