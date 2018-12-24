 
 
Sorry, Evangelicals, This Won't Happen Tomorrow: An Open Letter To "Christian" Trump Supporters

By Rev. Dan Vojir

OMG!
Dear Rabid Trump Supporters (71% of white Evangelicals)


Yes, the image of Donald Trump as the Baby Jesus is incredibly blasphemous, but, then again, so are you.


Making Trump The "Chosen One" is the next step to deifying a man who has lied consistently and made bullsh*t his raison de etre.

With Mueller's team closing in and the media exposing his lies ("I'm a self-made billionaire", "I have no ties to Russia", "There was no collusion"). With Trump childishly shutting down government for a Border Wall the majority of Americans do not care about. With Trump's playing the Christian Right for a fool ("Nobody reads the Bible more than I do"). With these and any crimes he has committed, the only line of defense for you, to twist yourselves into knots over, may be to make him the Second Son of God.


"The Chosen One" has worn thin, unless in choosing Trump, God's as bad at vetting as the Republican Party.


Please, This year's-long betrayal of Christianity, this insult to God's integrity must stop.

And it will stop. As this Presidential Aberration continues to be revealed as a semi-literate grifter mouthing words you want to hear, you will be laughed at and scorned for not seeing the man as he really is/was for over 2 years. And, as Mark Twain said, "Against the assault of laughter nothing can stand."


In his wake, You may not get the "Seven Mountains" chance to overtake the government (unless, of course, Mike Pence openly does your bidding which the House of Representatives may have something to say about).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years. A former radio talk show host (Strictly Books " Talk America Radio Network) and book publisher, Dan has connected with some of the most
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rev. Dan Vojir

This letter is a pathetic, if sincere, attempt to sway Right-Wing Evangelicals simply because:

1. They won't be reading it.

2. They couldn't care less when it comes to any criticism of Trump.'

It's written for the choir - that enormous choir who have seen Trump for what he really is.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 24, 2018 at 9:00:04 AM

BFalcon

Thanks, a voice of conscience is always good.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 24, 2018 at 2:44:43 PM

John Peebles

Don't say I don't give gifts. It is Christmas after all.

Time to focus on what can make this country better, isn't it? Our differences can be overcome and I respect the Reverend for protecting those marginalized by a "straight"-thinking world.

Now if I could enlighten the good Rev. on a few points that need attention.

The pursuit of the collusion narrative is and has distracted from more devious crimes. "Beer buddy" Kavanaugh's derailment attempt focused on unsubstantiated allegations--not a nebulous Russia hack--or whatever that thing is they supposedly did--but rather a decades old assault. This whole time, meatier truths went unnoticed. He says thank you for that.

By "gay-less" you mean "not openly gayness" as these behaviors will simply be less open. Despite efforts at repression, homosexuality and the abortions will continue whatever the law. As established law, Roe v. Wade will likely not be threatened. At least not right away. Conversion therapies and similar efforts will continue. The red smocks come later.

Let's not succumb to our self-appointed masters of social engineering, otherwise know as the theocracy. In this we agree. Self-righteousness is an affront to the Lord, and humility is a virtue, is it not?

Finally I say this man Trump has done much to bring peace by withdrawing from Syria--or trying to. Isn't that a Christmas Miracle? Especially with our shared enemy the Deep State--the real bad guys--trying so hard to keep the wars going.

Wishing the Reverend a Merry Christmas.


Oh, and one other thing. The censorship needs to go. We can still say that. For now. Tyranny from left, or right, can't stand.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 24, 2018 at 7:05:48 PM

