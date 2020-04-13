Soothe the Soul with Free Online Presentations on Music and Spirit

In the topsy-turvy world created by the Coronavirus, many of us find ourselves reaching for gentler, more spiritual pursuits that comfort body and soul - and we can do it online, in our pajamas!

Here are a few of my favorite offerings to help smooth the frayed edges, all are free:

Tonight (nightly) through April 16, 6 pm Pacific, 9 pm Eastern, live concert with Daniel Nahmod

Live concert with positive music artist Daniel Nahmod, on Facebook Live: DanielNahmodUSA, is being held every night, here, through April 16, at 6:00 - 6:30 pm Pacific. (9:00 - 9:30 pm Eastern.) Watch previous episodes here.

Tuesday April 14, 12 noon Pacific; 3 pm Eastern "The Mysticism of Sufi Breathwork & Sound."

"The Mysticism of Sufi Breathwork & Sound." This new online course with The Shift Network features musician and raga singer Pir Shabda Kahn, the free intro call is April 14th. Drum therapist and author of several books including " The Art and Heart of Drum Circles," Christine Stevens is offering a free session on breath and sound.

* Discover Sufi breath practices for staying calm and peaceful in stressful times

* Discover how to create a calm, peaceful inner life through the power of your breath

* Learn a Mantra Practice as a tool of sonic meditation.

Sign up here.

