Sonnet with German Commercial Breaks
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
After all the sieg heils you gave to her
like shooting bouquets of enmaddened love
you heeling to her, little bunker cur
defenestration if putsch came to shove
her squeezing the trigger of your luger
mein kampf! dein vasey rose Sie pinkelt an.
Her Russian front, her English moon -- roogah!
her ever-eager beaver zinkel man.
On the horizon the enchanted lights played;
we dropped anchor, uncorked and cheesed. Some spread.
After, I tried to heave the ho, but paid,
landing on ocean's bottom on my head.
Jetzt, Ich bin ein Aquarien-Spielzeug
that love passes by glug glug glug glug glug.