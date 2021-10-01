Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 10/1/2021 at 9:10 AM EDT H4'ed 10/1/21



Collage based on 'Bunker Mentality'

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



Sonnet with German Commercial Breaks

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



After all the sieg heils you gave to her

like shooting bouquets of enmaddened love

you heeling to her, little bunker cur

defenestration if putsch came to shove

her squeezing the trigger of your luger

mein kampf! dein vasey rose Sie pinkelt an.

Her Russian front, her English moon -- roogah!

her ever-eager beaver zinkel man.

On the horizon the enchanted lights played;

we dropped anchor, uncorked and cheesed. Some spread.

After, I tried to heave the ho, but paid,

landing on ocean's bottom on my head.

Jetzt, Ich bin ein Aquarien-Spielzeug

that love passes by glug glug glug glug glug.