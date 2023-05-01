Sonnet on War

Arlington National Cemetary, Arlington, Virginia
Yes, my son, they covet global power.
But let them keep on preening as they strut
their stuff about the stages they construct
for demonizing those who will not cower.
"But they're so dangerous," you oft opine.
"Not just their words, but genocidal deeds
are scattering abroad revengeful seeds
that, when mature, might set the world on fire."
So tell me, should we rain on their Crusade?
Force them to their knees in full defeat?
The answer's no, my son. Let me repeat:
You'd rue the day we martyrs of them made.
If left alone, these necrophiles will weep,
For what they sow, so shall they also reap.