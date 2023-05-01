Sonnet on War

"But they're so dangerous," you oft opine.

"Not just their words, but genocidal deeds

are scattering abroad revengeful seeds

that, when mature, might set the world on fire."

So tell me, should we rain on their Crusade?

Force them to their knees in full defeat?

The answer's no, my son. Let me repeat:

You'd rue the day we martyrs of them made.

If left alone, these necrophiles will weep,

For what they sow, so shall they also reap.