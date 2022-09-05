 
 
Life Arts    H3'ed 9/5/22

Sonnet for Labor Day Week (for Ed Snowden)

'Slant Six Engine'
'Slant Six Engine'
(Image by rokyfive)   Details   DMCA

Sonnet for Labor Day Week

by John Kendall Hawkins

for Ed Snowden

I want to celebrate the life of work

and labor, and comradeship. Wear my Che.

And cherish my minimum wages pay

that sees me just eking by like some jerk,

living out of my Plymouth Duster husk,

with its Slant 6 providing warmth, and light

to read the Craigslist gig ads, my wine white.

I see Times Square's looking for an ur-busk.

I reckon it's time for Big Labor's rise --

time for 8 billion plebs to say No More

and to call the Founding Fathers a whore.

Say, Democratic Socialism. Their eyes!

That'll put me on the Dissenter's List

and see me Sam-eyeballed until I'm mist.

Plymouth Duster circa 1974
Plymouth Duster circa 1974
(Image by American Car Collector)   Details   DMCA

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Tell A Friend