Sonnet for Independence Day

It's the fourth of July and I'm blue, white, and red
in the face in shame for what we've become
as a nation, enfeebled by souls dead
to the spirit of cooperation.
Socrates said, Forgive them, they know not
what they do, and unlearn critical thinking,
chase chiton, and don't question ancient rot --
and say: 'He said so.' You stand there blinking.
Good, but stupid, people yell out, Bernie!
But Bernie's a Jew. We barely manage
with a Catholic. Deep State wants Ernie.
We get unctuous pussygate panache.
Me, I favor electing only queers,
not the standard issue sum of all fears.