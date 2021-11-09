Sonnet by the Sea



'Transmigration of the soul'

Sonnet: Carrying Calvary with Doubt and Desire

by John Kendall Hawkins

In the metastasized blackness of night I could feel

my situation slip, drip bleak, bleak, bleak, away,

like water torture, ever bleaker, until I broke

and gave up my orthodoxy in a mad croak

of despair, and paroxysm of fright. I would pay,

they'd said, and here I was pit-pendulum real.

Jesus said, Be Me, bear the cross of your being

in a dimension we can't hope to understand,

and together in communion, one and many,

we may overcome the mystery's tyranny

and see at last the final paradigm He planned,

made whole again in the process of new seeing.

In our final hours by the sea of consciousness

we must let go of what we can't hold, onward press.