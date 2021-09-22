Sonnet: Why I Hate Chocolate Milk

- Raymond Carver, What We Talk About When We Talk About Love (1981)

She was a bone-thin woman with a pretty face, dark eyes and brown hair that hung down her back. She liked necklaces made of turquoise, and long pendant earrings.





Sometimes I feel like a fatherless child

who looks at the milkman with sad wonder --

the milkman who always rang twice, styled

locks, chocolate milk bribe, blue eyes all wild,

and would go, Is your mother home alone?

a foot that wouldn't let me close the door

and a smile that didn't exactly reassure.

I go, Yes, she is, but she's on the phone.

The interloper's foot withdraws, my heart